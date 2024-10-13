Arvind SmartSpaces has achieved bookings of more than Rs. 500 Cr at the launch of Aqua City

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 10th October 2024: Arvind SmartSpaces Limited (ASL), one of India’s leading real estate development company announced bookings of over Rs. 500 Cr at Arvind Aqua City, its largest township development to date, launched towards the end of September. Including the selective pilot phase of Rs. 93 Cr in Q1, Arvind Aqua City has achieved total bookings of Rs. 600 Cr.

The township project boasts several first-of-its-kind features, including India’s largest private man-made lake spanning 33 acres, three manmade islands, and other thoughtful amenities, making it a standout in the Indian real estate market.

Located 30 km from Ahmedabad near Kalyangadh on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway, Aqua City offers a mix of plots and villas. Key features include an 18-hole golf course spread across 38 acre, a grand 50,000 sq .ft lakeside clubhouse, over 50 world-class amenities and a series of 11 temples mimicking by the Kashi Ghat, including a Jain Derasar, within the development.

Commenting on the launch performance, Mr. Kamal Singal, Managing Director & CEO of Arvind SmartSpaces, said, "We are thrilled to create yet another milestone in the Ahmedabad market. This landmark township, our biggest yet, is a reflection of our strategic vision to create designed to inspire spaces that balance unmatched lifestyle offerings and asset value creation. The market is ready for developments that go beyond traditional real estate, and we see immense potential for growth in this segment. Brand ‘Arvind’ continues to resonate strongly with homebuyers and we look forward to sustain our bookings momentum throughout the remainder of the year.”

Premium horizontal developments, by nature spacious and sprawling, have emerged as an ideal choice for weekend homes, primary residences, and urban investment opportunities. This township is envisioned to significantly shape the region’s real estate landscape. It offers excellent connectivity to key urban centers while providing a tranquil retreat from the city. Its strategic location ensures easy access to major road networks, making it ideal for both weekend getaways and permanent residences.





