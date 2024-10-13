Nedaa to Unveil Next-Generation Critical Communication Solutions at GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE – 11 October 2024: Professional Communication Corporation – Nedaa, today announced its participation in the 44th edition of GITEX Global, taking place from 14 to 18 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Nedaa will showcase its latest innovations in mission-critical communications, reinforcing its commitment to driving advancements in communication technologies for government, law enforcement, and civil defense sectors. Throughout the event, Nedaa will spotlight its powerful 4G network capabilities, underscoring its pivotal role in solidifying Dubai’s position as a global leader in smart city solutions and public safety.



At GITEX, Nedaa will unveil its newly developed generative AI system, specifically designed for digital mobile radios used in the security and safety sectors. This system enables users of Nedaa’s devices on both the TETRA and 4G networks to interact with AI through voice commands, offering instant access to user databases and delivering precise, specialized responses tailored to operational needs at the press of a button.



Nedaa will present cutting-edge communication solutions aimed at transforming emergency response operations. A highlight will be an innovative device integrated into fire and rescue motorbikes, the Handsfree R5, powered by Nedaa’s secure 4G network. This advanced technology enables real-time coordination among first responders, significantly enhancing communication speed and reliability during critical situations, ensuring faster and more efficient emergency management.



Additionally, Nedaa will debut its state-of-the-art Smart Jacket, equipped with a body-worn camera seamlessly connected via its 4G SIM. This advanced wearable technology is tailored for law enforcement and emergency responders, offering real-time video communication, enhanced situational awareness, and automated alerts for detecting health and safety risks. The Smart Jacket is designed to optimize live coordination and facilitate remote guidance during critical operations.



Furthermore, Nedaa will unveil its groundbreaking Shared Communication Towers project, providing Dubai government entities with access to a unified infrastructure that boosts operational efficiency while reducing costs. This initiative plays a crucial role in strengthening the city's mission-critical communication networks, delivering reliable high-speed connectivity, and enhancing public safety across multiple sectors. It is a key step in ensuring seamless, secure communication for essential services, aligning with Dubai's vision of technological advancement and smarter city solutions.



H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO of Nedaa, highlighted the organization’s unwavering commitment to public safety, stating: “Our participation at GITEX Global 2024 reaffirms Nedaa’s dedication to driving innovation and fostering strategic partnerships that strengthen public safety operations. By integrating state-of-the-art communication technologies into essential government services and emergency response systems, we are enhancing the speed, reliability, and coordination of critical operations. This commitment is not only about improving operational efficiency, but also about contributing to Dubai’s vision of becoming a leading smart city, where public safety and technological advancement go hand in hand.”



Nedaa will also showcase the “Rasd” Radar System of Dubai Police, powered by its advanced 4G network, designed to elevate public safety by enhancing traffic monitoring throughout the city. This cutting-edge solution integrates Nedaa’s 4G SIM with a Remote Management System (RMS), enabling seamless remote control and real-time situational awareness for faster decision-making and more effective response capabilities.



Nedaa will present a fully automated drone equipped with its 4G SIM, specifically designed for industrial and public safety applications. Featuring reliable 4G/LTE and 5G connectivity, this drone seamlessly integrates with safety-critical systems and advanced analytics tools, making it an ideal solution for mission-critical operations.



In addition, Nedaa will showcase Airbus Tactilon Agnet—an advanced platform for voice and multimedia communication, providing Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT), MCData, and MCVideo services.



To discover these groundbreaking solutions, visit Nedaa's pavilion located in Sheikh Saeed Hall 3 at GITEX Global.





