Vettaiyan BO Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Earns ₹26 Crore On Saturday

Vettaiyan collection Day 3 : Superstars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Vettaiyan: The Hunter' has earned around ₹81.8 crore since its opening day on Thursday for all languages.

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned around ₹26 crore on the third day of its release on Saturday, while on Friday, it grossed ₹24 crore.

Vettaiyan had performed very well at the box office on its opening day and had earned ₹31.7 crore.

As of now, the early estimates show that Vettaiyan earned around ₹1.42 crore on its fourth day on Sunday.

Vettaiyan box office Day 3: Language-wise Saturday collection

The movie earned ₹22.75 crore in Tamil, while its Telugu variant grossed ₹2.65 crore on the 3rd day of its release.

In Hindi, 'Vettaiyan' has earned just ₹65,00,000 while in Kannada, the movie earned ₹5,00,000.

Vettaiyan had an overall 63.81 per cent Tamil occupancy on Saturday, with the night show having the highest occupancy at 75.34%.

Vettaiyan: The Hunter - Cast and story line

Helmed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, the star-studded film ensemble includes Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

The movie revolves around justice for the rape and murder of a woman. Superstar Rajinikanth is playing the cop who battles for extrajudicial killings as he proclaims, "It's not wrong for the police to take the law into their own hands when injustice occurs, rather than remaining silent."

However, in Vettaiyan, Amitabh Bachchan plays a character named Sathyadev. In the film, his dialogue, "Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried," indicates his opposition to encounter killings.

'Vettaiyan' marks Lyca Productions' thirtieth venture and serves as Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema.