Al-Sisi Inaugurates Upper Egypt Railway Station, 20 Other Transport Projects In Giza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi inaugurated, on Saturday, Upper Egypt Railway Station in Bashtil, Giza, along with several other projects including railways, metro, roads, and Nile bridges, as well as overpasses and bridges above level crossings. A total of 20 projects were inaugurated, of which eight were launched via conference.

The projects include the Upper Egypt Railway Station in Bashtil, the rehabilitation and development of the Al-Ferdan/Beir El-Abd railway line, the of the Kafr Dawood/Sadat railway line, the development of signalling systems on the Beni Suef-Assiut railway line, the third phase of the Cairo Metro Line 3, the construction of the alternative Aswan Dam Bridge over the Nile, the construction of the Zagazig-Senbellawein Axis, the development and expansion of the 6th of October-Wahat Road, the development and expansion of the Assiut-Qena-Luxor Eastern Desert Road, the development and expansion of the Dahab-Nuweiba Road, and the development and expansion of the Al-Ferdan-Salhiya Road.











Besides, six bridges were built above level crossings, including the Sirafy Bridge in Beheira, the Quesna Bridge in Menoufeya, the Riyah Bridge in Qena, the Madiq Bridge in Aswan, the Sail Bridge in Aswan, and the Abu Hummus Bridge in Beheira, which was inaugurated via video conference.

Additionally, three overpasses were constructed on the Cairo-Alexandria agricultural road within Beheira, including the Kafr El Dawar Bridge, the King Othman Bridge, and the Ganbaway Bridge, which were also inaugurated via video conference.

The Assiut-Nagaa Hammadi sector, covering 181 km, has been completed 100%, while the Nagaa Hammadi-Luxor sector, spanning 118 km, has reached 93.5% completion. The Cairo-Beni Suef sector, extending 125 km, is 40% complete. The Benha-Port Said line, covering 214 km, has been completed by 90%.

During the inauguration of the Upper Egypt Railway Station in Bashtil, President Al-Sisi delivered several important messages, stating that every so often, it is reaffirmed that the late President Mohamed Anwar Al Sadat defeated his opponents while he was not present.

President Al-Sisi reflected on the late President Al Sadat's decision to sign the peace treaty with Israel, which led to criticism and isolation from some countries. He noted that despite the opposition, history continues to vindicate Sadat, stating,“Every decade, a new page is written for Sadat, showing how he defeated his critics even in his absence.”

Al-Sisi added that not all decisions are understood in their time, but ultimately, time and divine wisdom reveal their true value.

Al-Sisi pointed out that work has never stopped despite the current circumstances, and efforts to develop the Egyptian countryside continue, affirming the country's determination to complete the Decent Life despite the challenges.

Al-Sisi further highlighted that the substantial spending in the transportation sector was essential, noting that there are constants in managing work across all fields, and mentioned that the development of the transportation sector is a state effort, with an estimated cost of EGP 2trn.

The president expressed his welcome to the people of Sinai, saying,“Every grain of sand in Sinai is a responsibility shared by all.”

He also mentioned that large sums have been invested in transport projects to prepare the country and serve its citizens, emphasising that the hard work being done today is for the future and is fundamental to the development and building of the state.

Moreover, the president disclosed that the goal has been to build a future for future generations, providing essential services that cannot be overlooked.

He called on investors and industrialists to look into the products being imported and work on localizing their production, emphasizing that Egypt can manufacture and produce many products that are currently imported at high costs.

President Al-Sisi highlighted the significant opportunities for localizing industries in Egypt, pointing to several“non-essential” imported products. He urged industrialists and business leaders to seize the chance to produce these goods domestically, emphasizing that billions are spent on imports such as $9bn on mobile phones, $440m on perfumes and deodorants, and $1.2bn on cheese.

He called for reducing reliance on imports and boosting local production to create jobs and support the economy. Al-Sisi also stressed the importance of manufacturing cars and other high-demand products locally to help overcome foreign currency challenges.



