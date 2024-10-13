Lulu Unveils 'Festival Of Spain' With Exclusive Spanish Products, Offers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Hypermarket, the leading retail chain in the region, has announced the launch of its 'Festival of Spain' promotion, which will run until October 16, 2024, across all Lulu outlets in Qatar.

The week-long festival kicked off on October 10, 2024, with a grand inauguration at Lulu Hypermarket in Lulu Giardino, The Pearl Qatar. The event was attended by Ambassador of Spain to Qatar H E Javier Carbajosa Sanchez, and his spouse, along with dignitaries from the Spanish Business Council, officials from the Chamber of Commerce of Spain in Qatar, and other distinguished guests.

A key feature of the festival is the exclusive offers on a wide range of Spanish-branded products, making it a great shopping experience for those who appreciate Spanish culture and cuisine. The event showcases eye-catching displays of iconic monuments and creatively arranged Spanish products, adding to the festive ambiance, and providing a fully immersive experience for visitors.

The festival also includes Spanish food stall and free sampling booths, giving shoppers the opportunity to taste authentic Spanish dishes. Additionally, a diverse selection of Spanish imports, including fresh foods such as cheeses, bread, and other produce, are prominently featured in the promotion.

Officials and dignitaries with Spanish products at the event.

Ambassador of Spain to Qatar H E Javier Carbajosa Sanchez, expressed his excitement during the launch of the Festival of Spain:“This is my second time visiting, and I'm pleased to see even more exhibitors this year. This success is the result of the combined efforts of the commercial office, Lulu, and the Chamber of Commerce. The number of Spanish companies participating, particularly in gastronomy, continues to grow, and it's wonderful to see such a wide range of Spanish products showcased here.”

He added:“Tourism and gastronomy are central to Spain's economy, with tourism alone contributing 12-15% of our GDP. Last year, we welcomed 82 million tourists, many of whom fell in love with our culinary specialties like paella. Spain is thrilled to see its presence expanding here in Qatar, and we look forward to strengthening our ties with Lulu.”

The Ambassador said:“Additionally, with Lulu already established in Spain, it's no stranger to us. We're eager to further strengthen the connection between our two countries. We extend our gratitude to Lulu for their ongoing efforts in promoting Spanish products and fostering this valuable relationship.”

Lulu Group Director of Global Operations Dr. Mohamed Althaf, highlighted the group's growing footprint in Spain:“Our consolidation has grown significantly. We now operate two sourcing facilities in Spain and have direct partnerships with local producers, especially in fruits and vegetables. This expanded presence enables us to source products from Spain across all regions.”

He said:“You may have noticed that despite sourcing premium products from Spain, we ensure they remain affordable. For example, we offer high-quality bakery items for just QR3 and European-grade organic oats for QR10. This strategy allows us to manage inflation and maintain price stability, even amid global geopolitical tensions or adverse weather events. Our goal is to ensure a robust supply chain that keeps products available at competitive prices.”

Dr. Althaf said: Having successfully navigated challenges like the pandemic without any major disruptions, we are confident in our ability to expand further. Spain is a key exporter of premium food products, and we are eager to continue growing our presence there.”

He added:“The demand for Spanish products at Lulu is strong. What sets Spanish products apart is not just the retail aspect but also the bulk supply-whether it's olive oil, meat, or vegetables like broccoli. Spanish products, particularly olive oil, fruits, and vegetables are significant contributors to our offerings and have been very well received by our customers in this region.”

Lulu Hypermarket's state-of-the-art logistics and warehousing center in Madrid (Y international) supports its entire chain of hypermarkets, ensuring a broad selection of Spanish products at highly competitive prices. Additionally, Lulu Group operates an extensive network of Export Distribution Centers across 22 countries, with advanced facilities in the UK, US, and Italy.