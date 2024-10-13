Cityscape Qatar 2024 Opens Today At DECC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Cityscape Qatar 2024 commences today at the Doha and Center (DECC). The event features over 60 developers, 10,000 plus attendees and will cover more than 110 projects. The 12th edition of Cityscape held under the patronage of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani is set to showcase Qatar's thriving market.

The event is a must-attend for anyone looking to gain insights into a wealth of opportunities and discover the latest in Qatar's real estate. With 96% of previous visitors rating Cityscape Qatar as crucial for their business, the 2024 edition promises to deliver even more value.

Visitors can register for free through Cityscape Qatar's website. Event attendees will have entry to three more distinct exhibitions, co-located with Cityscape: The Big 5 Qatar, Index Design Qatar, and the Qatar Real Estate Forum.

Cityscape Qatar brings together a diverse array of exhibitors, including Qetaifan Projects – Cityscape Qatar's Platinum Sponsor, UDC – Cityscape Qatar's Official Registration Sponsor, Qatari Diar, Barwa Real Estate, and Al Waab City showcasing their flagship projects and latest offerings. Exhibitors from countries like Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom will showcase their offerings, providing attendees with a global perspective.

The event timings: October 13 - 10:15am–8pm; October 14 – 12pm–8pm; October 15 – 12pm–10pm.

“For the home buyers and end-users, we will showcase thousands of unique offers from ready-to-move-in apartments to villas, plus off-plan real estate launches and highly lucrative investment opportunities from around the world,” said Alexander Heuff, Exhibition Director of Cityscape.

Last year, Cityscape Qatar facilitated hundreds of millions of dollars in deals covering residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. Building on this success, this year's event aims to surpass those achievements, reflecting the ever-expanding investment landscape.

This year, the Qatar Real Estate Forum will take place under the theme 'Aqarat's Future', focusing on transparency in the real estate sector, sustainable development, digital integration, and alignment with global best practices to boost investor confidence.

Moreover, the event will explore how effective partnerships and a strong dispute resolution mechanism can enhance benefits for investors and global firms attracting foreign investments to this sector in Qatar.