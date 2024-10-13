Russian Combat Losses In Ukraine Up By 1,300 Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 13, 2024, total Russian combat losses in Ukraine are estimated at approximately 668,930 personnel, with 1,300 Russian reportedly eliminated within the past 24 hours alone.

This is according to the General Staff of the of Ukraine update posted on , Ukrinform saw.

Also, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed: 8,971 (+9) ranks, 17,876 (+49) armored combat vehicles, 19,410 (+29) artillery systems, 1,231 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 978 (+2) air defense systems, 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 16,992 (+45) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,619 cruise missiles, 28 warships/boats, one submarines, 26,584 (+71) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,435 (+1) units of specialized equipment.

As previously reported, two Russian Kalibr missile carriers remain on combat duty in the Black Sea.