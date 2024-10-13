عربي


Russian Combat Losses In Ukraine Up By 1,300 Over Past Day

Russian Combat Losses In Ukraine Up By 1,300 Over Past Day


10/13/2024 2:07:51 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of October 13, 2024, total Russian combat losses in Ukraine are estimated at approximately 668,930 personnel, with 1,300 Russian troops reportedly eliminated within the past 24 hours alone.

This is according to the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine update posted on facebook , Ukrinform saw.


Russian Combat Losses In Ukraine Up By 1,300 Over Past Day Image

Also, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed: 8,971 (+9) ranks, 17,876 (+49) armored combat vehicles, 19,410 (+29) artillery systems, 1,231 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 978 (+2) air defense systems, 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 16,992 (+45) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,619 cruise missiles, 28 warships/boats, one submarines, 26,584 (+71) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,435 (+1) units of specialized equipment.

Read also: Thousands of North Korean military training in Russia ISW

As previously reported, two Russian Kalibr missile carriers remain on combat duty in the Black Sea.

UkrinForm

