Russia Launches 329 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region Injuring Four People
Date
10/13/2024 2:07:52 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian forces launched 329 attacks on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, injuring four people.
This is according to a report on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, seen by Ukrinform.
The Russian forces conducted seven airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodarivka.
Additionally, 170 UAVs of various types targeted the settlements of Bilenke, Prymorske, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, and Malynivka.
Read also: Russians launch
34 attacks
on Sumy region
There were 19 MLRS attacks on Novoukrainka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka, as well as 133 artillery strikes affecting Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne.
MENAFN13102024000193011044ID1108773343
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.