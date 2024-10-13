Russia Launches 329 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region Injuring Four People

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Russian forces launched 329 on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, injuring four people.

This is according to a report on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, seen by Ukrinform.

The Russian forces conducted seven on Zaporizhzhia, Mala Tokmachka, and Novodarivka.

Additionally, 170 UAVs of various types targeted the settlements of Bilenke, Prymorske, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, and Malynivka.

There were 19 MLRS attacks on Novoukrainka, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka, as well as 133 artillery strikes affecting Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne.