Three People Injured As Russians Attack Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, three people were on October 12 as a result of Russian attacks.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional State Administration, posted this on , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to him, the affected areas included Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Tiahynka, Shliakhove, Antonivka, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, Zymivnyk, Lvove, and the city of Kherson.

The targeted critical infrastructure, a cellular tower, and residential areas, damaging an apartment building and three private households.

Earlier on October 12, the Russian shelling in Kherson region's Bilozerka area also damaged homes, stores, and an office building.