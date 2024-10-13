Three People Injured As Russians Attack Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, three people were injured on October 12 as a result of Russian attacks.
Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional State Administration, posted this on facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.
According to him, the affected areas included Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Tiahynka, Shliakhove, Antonivka, Sadove, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske, Zymivnyk, Lvove, and the city of Kherson.
The attacks targeted critical infrastructure, a cellular tower, and residential areas, damaging an apartment building and three private households.
Earlier on October 12, the Russian shelling in Kherson region's Bilozerka area also damaged homes, stores, and an office building.
