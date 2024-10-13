Russia Keeps Two Missile-Carriers In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two enemy warships armed with Kalibr missiles remain on combat duty in the Black Sea.

This is according to operational information from the Ukrainian Navy, posted on at 6:00 on October 12, 2024, seen by Ukrinform.

“There are two enemy ships in the Black Sea, armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo capacity of up to eight missiles. No enemy ships are currently present in the Sea of Azov,” the post reads.

in

Additionally, it was noted that in the Mediterranean Sea, there are two enemy warships, one of which is also armed with Kalibr missiles with a salvo capacity of up to four missiles.

Military sources emphasize that Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the total Russian military losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 11, 2024, are estimated to be around 666,340 personnel, with 1,140 of these losses occurring in the past day.