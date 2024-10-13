Mol Raises Awareness On Occupational Safety

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Labour (MoL), represented by the Occupational Safety and Department, organised an awareness for workers and employees of the Four Seasons Hotel, with the aim of educating them on the principles and requirements of occupational safety and health in workplaces and residential areas.

The workshop comes as part of the Ministry of Labour's efforts to take care of workers and employees at work sites and places of residence, train them and raise their awareness of ways to protect them from risks while performing their duties and work, consolidate the concepts of occupational safety, and provide a safe and healthy work environment for all.

During the workshop, representatives of the Ministry's Occupational Safety and Health Department reviewed how to avoid risks related to the work environment, and sensitized workers' supervisors to the need to ensure the availability of personal protective equipment, such as gloves and masks, during the use of cleaning chemicals, in addition to training participants on how to deal with guests professionally.

The training workshop also included educating workers and employees on fire safety procedures, prevention of electrical hazards, methods of avoiding stress and mental health, and protection from infectious diseases as a result of direct contact with guests, and the importance of committing to using personal protective equipment during work.

The Ministry's Occupational Safety and Health Department emphasized the importance of applying effective safety policies, providing comprehensive and integrated care for workers and employees, through regular training, and a commitment to protect them, to minimize the risks they may be exposed to during work.