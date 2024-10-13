Corporate Organisations Team Up To Support Smes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Leading corporate organisations in Qatar have teamed up to provide the needed support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar with the aim of helping them grow and build a better future through community support, driven by people who believe in collaboration, growth, and the power of entrepreneurship.

Driven by DHL, the global leader in the logistics industry, the initiative is being held in partnership with leading organisations including Microsoft, Commercial Qatar, Vodafone, Workinton, Olgilvy, Seib Insurance, and Al Tamimi Law Firm, and will be managed by Soutien Group, a leading advisory and consultancy group specialising in the field of advisory and consulting.

The initiative, known as DHL4SMEs, aims to provide SMEs in Qatar with practical and actionable advice. It will achieve this by conducting regular webinars, hosting podcasts, and organizing open days, all of which will equip SMEs with the necessary insights to address their most pressing challenges. It offers a hands-on, solution-driven approach that SMEs can apply to their businesses immediately.

The initiative focuses on the most critical areas for SME success: logistics aimed at helping SMEs master supply chain management, technology and communication-enabling digital transformation and improving connectivity; legal and regulatory-ensuring businesses comply with necessary legal frameworks; marketing and branding-assisting SMEs in building strong, recognizable brands; as well as insurance, finance, work culture, and digital transformation; among others.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Country Manager, DHL Express Qatar, Ahmed Elfangary, said,“Today, we come together with a shared purpose-to empower and support the small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar. We understand the challenges faced by these businesses and the vital role they play in driving our economy forward. At DHL, we always strive to deliver with purpose and passion, and that applies to much more than shipments. Experiences, sports, and today we are delivering knowledge and information.

Through the DHL4SMEs program, we aim to provide the SMEs with the knowledge, expertise and resources they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to fostering growth and innovation among SMEs, enabling them to unlock their full potential.” According to the organisers, the uniqueness of the initiative includes the comprehensive support it offers, as it is not just about giving advice but about creating a network where SMEs can get the guidance they need to unlock growth opportunities.

Soutien Group's CEO and Co-Founder Steve Mackie said,“Today, we're seeing an unprecedented rise in entrepreneurship. More people are starting businesses than ever before, and while the enthusiasm is strong, the challenges are real. Dispersed information, the need for guidance, and the complexity of growing a business are common obstacles that many SMEs face. DHL4SMEs was created to address these exact challenges. Our goal is simple: to provide SMEs with the tools, support, and expertise they need to thrive. Through this initiative, we're building a community where entrepreneurs can access subject matter experts (SMEs) in areas like logistics, technology, finance, and legal guidance.

He added that the program fosters knowledge-sharing, provides access to industry experts, and builds a supportive community to help businesses grow.

“The initiative will provide SMEs with the tools, knowledge, and network they need to not just survive but thrive in a rapidly changing market,” Mackie added.

The programme is open to all SMEs in Qatar.