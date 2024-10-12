عربي


Saudi, Pakistani Fms Discuss Regional Developments


10/12/2024 7:06:47 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed, via phone Saturday, with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar boosting bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments.
They also reviewed the efforts to de-escalate the situation and restore security and stability in the region, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. (end)
