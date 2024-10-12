Saudi, Pakistani Fms Discuss Regional Developments
10/12/2024 7:06:47 PM
RIYADH, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed, via phone Saturday, with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar boosting bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments.
They also reviewed the efforts to de-escalate the situation and restore security and stability in the region, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. (end)
