As modern become increasingly reliant on complex electrical systems, the of a car's battery has never been more crucial. Jonathan Vakassian, owner of Lime Rock Auto, a reputable auto service and repair center, offers his expert advice on maintaining car batteries to maximize their lifespan and reliability. Proper maintenance not only ensures a smoother driving experience but can also save car owners money and inconvenience in the long run.







“Your car battery is the heart of your vehicle's electrical system,” Jonathan Vakassian states.“By taking a few simple steps to maintain it, you can avoid unexpected breakdowns and keep your car running efficiently.”

Here, Jonathan Vakassian shares his top tips for preserving car battery health, digging deep into each aspect for a comprehensive understanding.

Avoid Too Many Short Trips

Short trips are one of the leading causes of premature battery failure. Starting a car requires a significant amount of power from the battery, which the alternator replenishes as you drive. When you take short trips, Jonathan Vakassian says, the alternator doesn't have enough time to recharge the battery fully. Over time, this can lead to a weakened or dead battery.

He advises car owners to limit short trips as much as possible. If you frequently drive short distances, Jonathan Vakassian notes, consider taking your car out for a longer drive occasionally to allow the alternator to recharge the battery adequately.

Always Fasten the Battery Well

A loose or improperly secured battery, Jonathan Vakassian says, can cause vibration. This can damage internal battery components and reduce their lifespan. The battery, he states, should be securely fastened in place to prevent any movement while driving, especially on rough roads.

“Make sure your battery is properly mounted in the battery tray,” says Jonathan Vakassian.“During regular maintenance, ask your mechanic to check that it's fastened correctly. This small step can prevent significant issues down the line.”

Avoid Excessive Power Use When the Engine is Off

One common mistake that drains car batteries, Jonathan Vakassian says, is using electrical components when the engine is turned off. For example, leaving headlights, interior lights, or the radio on can deplete the battery's charge. Modern vehicles, he notes, may have automatic systems that turn off these components to conserve battery life, but it's always good practice to be vigilant.

Regularly Clean the Battery

A clean battery, Jonathan Vakassian says, is a healthy battery. Over time, corrosion can form on the battery terminals, leading to poor electrical connection and even complete power loss. Jonathan Vakassian suggests inspecting the battery regularly for signs of corrosion, such as a white or blueish powder on the terminals.

“Cleaning the battery terminals is straightforward,” he says.“Simply mix a solution of baking soda and water, apply it to the terminals with a brush, then rinse with clean water. Make sure to wear gloves and eye protection for safety.”

Cut Down on Exposure to Heat

Excessive heat, Jonathan Vakassian says, can accelerate the chemical reaction inside the battery, causing it to degrade faster. While it's not always possible to control the weather, he notes, car owners can take steps to minimize their battery's exposure to extreme heat. Parking in the shade, using a windshield sunshade, or storing the car in a garage can help protect the battery.

“High temperatures can cause the battery fluid to evaporate, leading to internal damage,” Jonathan Vakassian notes.“If you live in a particularly hot climate, taking these simple precautions can significantly extend your battery's life.”

Check Battery Voltage Monthly

Regular voltage checks can provide early warning signs of a failing battery. Most car batteries should have a resting voltage between 12.4 and 12.7 volts. If the voltage falls below this range, it might be time to recharge or replace the battery.

Jonathan Vakassian recommends investing in a simple voltmeter or visiting a professional to check your battery's voltage monthly. Keeping an eye on voltage levels, he says, allows you to address potential issues before they become a problem.”

Don't Leave the Car Engine Off for Prolonged Periods

Lastly, Jonathan Vakassian says, cars are designed for regular driving. As such, leaving a vehicle unused for extended periods can cause the battery to lose charge. If your car is going to be parked for an extended time, Jonathan Vakassian says, consider disconnecting the battery or using a trickle charger to maintain its charge. He adds that taking preventive measures like a trickle charger can help maintain battery health.