Baba Siddique News: Salman Khan Cancelled Bigg Boss 18 Shoot Rushed To Hospital To See NCP Leader

(MENAFN- Live Mint) superstar Salman Khan was in the middle of shooting the Bigg Boss 18 reality TV show when he got to know about NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder on Saturday. The celebrity immediately cancelled his shoot and rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai to see the former Maharashtra minister, reported News18.



Baba Siddique was shot dead by three unknown assailants in Bandra on Saturday night. The politician was immediately rushed to hospital, where he died during treatment.



The murder was held near the office of Baba's son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, an MLA from Bandra East. So far, two people have been arrested and the third person is absconding. After the attack, several politicians, including Aaditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi, etc, have expressed their concerns over the tragic demise of the politician.





(More to come)