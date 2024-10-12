Top News On October 12: Nine Buried Alive In Gujarat, Star Health Gets $68,000 Ransom Demand, Oil Surges More Than 1%

(MENAFN- Live Mint) areAt least nine people were buried alive on Saturday while digging a pit in Gujarat. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat issued an 'urgent' call for new laws against "disgusting content" on OTT platforms while the West Bengal deemed the 'mass resignation' of doctors invalid. Oil prices have surged more than 1% in the past five days as investors considered potential disruptions in the Middle East and the effects of Hurricane Milton. Iranian authorities have banned communication devices such as pagers and walkie-talkies on flights following last month's explosions targeting the Hezbollah . India and Bangladesh are playing their third T20I match in Hyderabad - with the men in blue eyeing a complete washout after two successive wins. Star Health received a $68,000 ransom demand on Saturday after a customer data leak.

Nine workers were killed and one injured due to a soil collapse at a construction site in Mehsana district of Gujarat on Saturday.

Iran has announced a ban on bringing electronic communication devices, such as pagers and walkie-talkies, into airplane cabins or checked baggage. Tehran also conveyed a message to Israel through European intermediaries "regarding its potential response to any future Israeli attack.

Crude oil prices have surged this month following Iran's launch of over 180 missiles at Israel on October 1 - heightening concerns about potential retaliation targeting Iranian oil infrastructure.

The West Bengal government said on Saturday that the mass resignation of doctors of state-run hospitals is not valid and they must submitted their resignations individually according to service rules.

The men in blue, led by skipper Suryakumar Yadav , are looking to complete their whitewash after convincingly beating Bangladesh in the first two T20s in Gwalior and Delhi. The third and final match of the series is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad from 7 pm on Saturday.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat criticized OTT platforms for promoting "distorted propaganda" and“poor values” during an event on Saturday. He described their content as indecent and harmful to societal decency. Bhagwat stressed the need for legal regulation of such platforms and stricter monitoring of advertisements, arguing that they negatively influence homes and communities.

Star Health and Allied Insurance have received a ransom demand for $68,000 to provide access to confidential customer data leaked on October 9.

