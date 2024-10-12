Jammu's Representation Plummets In New J & K Govt

In an unprecedented situation, four districts from Jammu-Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Jammu-will have no direct representation in the new government, as most of their representatives belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which will remain in opposition. Only two independent MLAs from Jammu and Kathua, who have expressed support for NC, are expected to play a minor role.

In previous coalition governments formed in 2002, 2008, and 2014, the Jammu division enjoyed significant participation. The 2002 coalition of Congress, People's Democratic Party (PDP), and Panthers Party saw 19 MLAs from Jammu in the government, with 8 to 10 ministers from the region. Similarly, in 2008, Omar Abdullah's government with Congress and Panthers Party had 21 MLAs from Jammu, with a strong ministerial presence. Even in the 2014 PDP-BJP government, 25 MLAs from Jammu were part of the administration, with 8 to 10 ministers from the division.

In stark contrast, the new NC-Congress coalition of 2024 is set to include only 10 to 11 MLAs from Jammu, but very few are expected to hold key cabinet positions.

NC's potential Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has tried to downplay the concerns, stating that the new government will serve the entire Jammu and Kashmir, not just one region. However, political analysts from the Jammu region express skepticism, noting that while the government may promise to represent all, the absence of local voices from key districts like Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Jammu in the cabinet could leave their interests underrepresented.

The BJP's dominance in these districts-winning 10 out of 11 seats in Jammu, all three seats in Samba, all four in Udhampur, and five out of six in Kathua-means that these areas will largely sit in opposition. Historically, ministers from these districts, such as Lal Singh, Nirmal Singh, Priya Sethi, and Bali Bhagat from the BJP, and Congress ministers like Raman Bhalla, Tara Chand, and Manohar Lal, played vital roles in state governance.

“The election has also highlighted a division within Jammu itself. The plains of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua, where BJP has strong support, will be left without government representation. In contrast, districts like Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, and Poonch, where NC and Congress have support, may see some ministerial positions. However, there is concern that these ministers will primarily focus on their regions, leaving the Hindu-dominated areas of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua without strong advocates in the government,” says Manish sharma, a Jammu based political commentator. Furthermore, analysts argue that this gap in representation could create a political vacuum in Jammu's Hindu-majority districts, potentially leading to dissatisfaction among the population.“While the government may claim to work in the interest of all regions, the reality remains that a significant portion of the population will have no direct voice in the administration. For the first time since 2002, Jammu-based parties will not be a part of the government. In previous coalitions, both Congress and the BJP played major roles in ensuring Jammu's interests were represented at the highest levels. This time, however, the government will be largely driven by the Kashmir-centric NC and Congress, leaving Jammu's political future uncertain,” says Avinash, a Jammu based scribe.



