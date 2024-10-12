Iran Rejects Claims Linking Tehran To Hamas' Oct 7 Attack On Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 13 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, rejected yesterday, claims linking Tehran to Hamas' Oct 7 surprise attack on Israel.

In a statement, the Iranian mission responded to questions from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, regarding Israel's claim of having access to minutes from Hamas' secret meetings, which allegedly indicated Tehran was informed of the group's plan for the Oct 7 attack, the report said.

“While Hamas officials, based in (the Qatari capital) Doha, announced that they had no information about the operation and solely Hamas' military wing based in Gaza had been responsible for the planning, deciding about and directing the operation, any claim aiming to partially or entirely link the operation to Iran or Hezbollah is invalid, and comes from fabricated documents,” said the mission.

The New York Times reported yesterday that, minutes of Hamas' meetings, seized by the Israeli military, and obtained by the American newspaper, provided a detailed record of the planning for the Oct 7 attack, as well as, the determination of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas' incumbent political bureau chief, to persuade the Palestinian group's allies, Iran and Hezbollah, to join the operation or at least commit to a broader fight with Israel, if Hamas staged a surprise cross-border raid.

Iranian officials have consistently stated that, while Iran supports Palestinian resistance groups, including Hamas, it had no prior knowledge of the attack on Israel, and was not involved in its execution.– NNN-IRNA

