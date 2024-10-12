Top Events On October 13: President Murmu In Algeria, IPU Assembly In Geneva, Comet C/2023 A3 Nears Earth And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top Events on October 13: President Droupadi Murmu will begin her state visit to Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi, while Speaker Om Birla will lead India's delegation to the 149th IPU Assembly in Geneva.

President Murmu begins official visit to Algeria, Malawi, and Mauritania

President Droupadi Murmu embarks on a historic trip from October 13 to 19, becoming the first Indian head of state to visit Algeria, Mauritania, and Malawi.

The visit reflects India's efforts to strengthen ties with African nations, according to the of External Affairs (MEA). India is focusing on deeper engagement with Africa, especially after the African Union became a permanent G20 member during India's presidency.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to lead delegation at 149th IPU Assembly in Geneva

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will head a parliamentary delegation to the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva from October 14 to 17.

Birla will address the gathering on the theme, "Harnessing science, technology, and innovation for a more peaceful and sustainable future." The speaker will also meet the Indian diaspora and hold discussions with his counterparts from other nations.

The delegation includes Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Singh and secretaries-general of both houses, along with several MPs.

| US military conducts airstrikes against ISIS camps in Syria SpaceX ready for another Starship test, but FAA approval still pending

SpaceX is set for another test flight of its massive Starship rocket as early as Sunday, though the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has yet to give the green light.

More than four months have passed since the last Starship launch, with the FAA previously indicating no launch approval before late November. However, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk claims the vehicle has been ready since August.

PM Internship Portal opens for candidate registration

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme Portal went live on October 12 at 5 PM, allowing candidates to register through , according to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

This initiative, launched under Prime Minister Narendra Mod i's government, aims to skill young people and enhance their employment prospects.

| India Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 LIVE: India beat Bangladesh by 133 runs Once-in-80,000 years comet to make closest approach to Earth

Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, the brightest comet in over a decade, will pass closest to Earth today, coming within 44 million miles (70 million kilometers).

Discovered in January 2023 by China's Purple Mountain Observatory, this comet will be visible to the naked eye from the northern hemisphere this weekend during its rare, 80,000-year journey around the sun.

Ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was fatally shot by unidentified individuals in Mumbai on Saturday.

Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, two suspects were arrested. Mumbai Police revealed that one of the accused is from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Haryana, with a third suspect still at large.

| US imposes sanctions on Indian company for transporting Iranian oil

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered strict police action against those involved.

Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' set for world TV premiere on October 13

Rajkumar Hirani's latest film, Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is set for its world television premiere on October 13, Sunday, at 12 PM on Zee Cinema.

The movie, which received widespread acclaim for its heartfelt story, captivated audiences worldwide and continues to leave a lasting impression.