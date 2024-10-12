Expert On Corruption In MSEC: Issue Lies In Legislation Allowing For Abuse

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The problem of within the Medical-Social Expert Commission (MSEC) stems from legislation that enables abuse by those seeking bribes.

This ia according to Ivan Tymochko, Head of the Council of Reservists of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, who shared this view on a TV broadcast, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

"The problem isn't with MSEC itself - the issue lies in the legislation that allows it to be misused to the benefit of corrupt individuals. We can debate that many citizens may attempt to misuse or take advantage of it because the law allows it, and service providers understand that the legislation is lenient, so they don't face serious criminal consequences," Tymochko stated.

He believes that if penalties for this crime were significantly stricter, compliance with the law would improve.

"Only strict criminal liability (for corruption) will be effective. Everything else can be debated endlessly. The law must be developed considering real-life and even psychological factors affecting those involved in these abuses," Tymochko argued.

He also reminded viewers that this issue is not new.

“There should be clear and understandable accountability for specific violations. If there is strict or lifelong accountability that, for example, permanently restricts the professional activities of a doctor involved... believe me, such proposals would reduce demand significantly. And that is crucial,” Tymochko emphasized.

As reported, on October 11, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine announced that 77 individuals involved in corruption within MSEC had been identified since the start of the year.