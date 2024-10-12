Waiting For Return Of Kps: Dr Farooq
Date
10/12/2024 9:05:40 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As the National conference is set to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir, party chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that he and his party await the return of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave their homes during the exodus of the early 1990s.
On being asked by the media person about the Kashmiri Pandits, Abdullah said“I hope that our brothers and sisters who have left from here come back home. Now the time has come, they should return to their homes. We do not think only about Kashmiri Pandits, but we also think about the people of Jammu.”
He added that his party does not discriminate between Hindus and Muslims and that everyone should treat them equally.“There's a place for everyone in Kashmir,” said Abdullah.
The National Conference chief also said that Kashmiri Pandits should return to Kashmir and take care of their homes and they will be welcomed with open arms. He also added that the NC government will make all the arrangements and initiatives for their return.
“I think their return is long due. They should have come back long back and live at their homes. We should treat them well, they should also feel that the National Conference government is not their enemy. We are Indians and we want to take everyone along,” Abdullah added.
The National Conference-Congress alliance on Friday staked claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir after they won 48 constituencies in the 90-seat assembly, said NC leader Omar Abdullah.
Jammu and Kashmir will get an elected government after a gap of 10 years.
The NC won 42 seats while the Congress won just six seats in the Jammu and Kashmir election 2024. BJP emerged as the second-largest party with 29 seats.
Dr Farooq was speaking to media men on the sidelines of Dussehra celebration at SK Stadium Srinagar.
“I am glad to be part of this event today. The event reminds us how truth won over evil when Ravan was defeated,” Dr Farooq said. He, however, said it was for the first time in five years he was invited to participate in Dussehra event.“I was an MP for five years but was never invited. Today, they invited me and I am here,” he said.
