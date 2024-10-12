Azerbaijan Has No Obligation To Release War Criminals, Says Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan is under no obligation to release war criminals and representatives of the separatist junta of Armenian origin, according to a statement by Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Azernews reports.

Hajizada criticized Armenia's contradictory stance, pointing out that despite claims of recognizing Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the Armenian leadership continued supporting the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's territories.“The Prime Minister of Armenia even congratulated the separatist junta on the so-called 'independence' on September 2, 2023,” he said.

Addressing Armenia's remarks on the Lachin corridor and the return of refugees, Hajizada described them as“surprising and mocking.” He dismissed Armenia's claims that prisoners of war had not been returned, emphasizing that Azerbaijan had handed over all prisoners of war in accordance with humanitarian principles.

“The Armenian side's assertion that Azerbaijan should release war criminals is absurd,” Hajizada stated, reaffirming that Azerbaijan holds no obligation to release individuals involved in war crimes or those affiliated with the separatist junta regime.

The statement further urged Armenia's leadership to abandon baseless territorial claims, historical falsifications, and rhetoric that misleads the international community.“We call on Armenia to draw lessons from the dire situation it has placed itself in through policies of aggression and to refrain from further inflammatory statements,” Hajizada concluded.