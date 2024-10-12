Azerbaijan Has No Obligation To Release War Criminals, Says Foreign Ministry
10/12/2024 8:09:12 AM
Azerbaijan is under no obligation to release war criminals and
representatives of the separatist junta Regime of Armenian origin,
according to a statement by Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for the
Hajizada criticized Armenia's contradictory stance, pointing out
that despite claims of recognizing Azerbaijan's territorial
integrity, the Armenian leadership continued supporting the
separatist regime in Azerbaijan's territories.“The Prime Minister
of Armenia even congratulated the separatist junta on the so-called
'independence' on September 2, 2023,” he said.
Addressing Armenia's remarks on the Lachin corridor and the
return of refugees, Hajizada described them as“surprising and
mocking.” He dismissed Armenia's claims that prisoners of war had
not been returned, emphasizing that Azerbaijan had handed over all
prisoners of war in accordance with humanitarian principles.
“The Armenian side's assertion that Azerbaijan should release
war criminals is absurd,” Hajizada stated, reaffirming that
Azerbaijan holds no obligation to release individuals involved in
war crimes or those affiliated with the separatist junta
regime.
The statement further urged Armenia's leadership to abandon
baseless territorial claims, historical falsifications, and
rhetoric that misleads the international community.“We call on
Armenia to draw lessons from the dire situation it has placed
itself in through policies of aggression and to refrain from
further inflammatory statements,” Hajizada concluded.
