Recurring Payments Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

Recurring Payments Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The recurring payments market size has experienced strong growth in recent years. It is expected to grow from $152.30 billion in 2023 to $166.69 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 9.5%. Factors contributing to this growth include increasing concerns about data privacy, growing adoption of recurring payment models, rising digitalization of payments, increased uptake of streaming services, and a heightened demand for automated billing solutions.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Recurring Payments Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The recurring payments market is projected to witness strong growth, anticipated to reach $240.13 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.6%. This growth is driven by the rise of subscription-based business models, the increasing use of payment platforms, a preference for convenient payment methods, digital transformation in businesses, and the growth of online commerce and mobile payments. Key trends during this forecast period include advancements in payment technologies, innovations in security solutions, the development of sophisticated security measures, and the integration of digital and mobile payment applications.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Recurring Payments Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver of The Recurring Payments Market

The growing adoption of subscription-based business models is likely to promote the growth of the recurring payments market. These models involve customers paying ongoing fees for continuous access to a product or service. The rise in subscription-based models is attributed to their ability to generate predictable revenue streams, enhance customer loyalty, and offer consumers convenient access to products and services without significant upfront costs. Recurring payments are crucial for these models, ensuring a steady revenue flow and reducing administrative burdens related to billing.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Recurring Payments Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the recurring payments market are Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., American Express Company, PayPal Holdings Inc., Square Inc., Stripe Inc., Adyen N.V, Klarna Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Recurly Inc., Elavon Inc., Odoo S.A., GoCardless, Chargebee Inc., QuickBooks, Zuora Inc., Braintree, Dwolla Inc., BlueSnap, Practice Ignition Pty Ltd., PayStand Inc., FastSpring Inc., Authorize, JustOn GmbH

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Recurring Payments Market Size?

In the recurring payments market, businesses are focusing on AI-powered payment solutions to enhance transaction efficiency and provide personalized payment experiences. These advanced systems automate and optimize recurring transactions, reducing errors and tailoring payment schedules to align with customer behaviors.

How Is The Global Recurring Payments Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Services, Payment Platform

2) By Payment Type: Fixed, Variable

3) By End Use: Business-To-Business, Business-To-Consumer

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Recurring Payments Market

North America was the largest region in the recurring payments market in 2023. The regions covered in the recurring payments market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Recurring Payments Market Definition

Recurring payments automate transactions, allowing funds to be transferred at regular intervals without manual intervention. This system streamlines billing processes and ensures timely payments for subscriptions, memberships, and services, eliminating the need for repeated authorization from the payer.

Recurring Payments Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global recurring payments market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Recurring Payments Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on recurring payments market size, drivers and trends, recurring payments market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

