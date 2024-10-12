EU Concerned Over Israeli Occupation Draft Legislation On UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) expressed grave concern over a draft legislation on the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) currently discussed in the Israeli occupation's parliament (Knesset).

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated in a statement Saturday that the EU strongly supports the UN Secretary-General's call on this matter, he shared his concerns that if the bill is adopted, it would have serious consequences.

Borrell stressed that if the bill is approved, it would prevent the UN agency from continuing its services and protection for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza.

He warned that the final approval of the bill would cancel the 1967 agreement between Israeli occupation and UNRWA and halt all of its operations in East Jerusalem, which would devastate UNRWA's life-saving operations in Gaza and severely hinder the provision of health, education, and social services in the West Bank.

The High Representative criticized the bill's intention saying "it would revoke UNRWA's diplomatic privileges and immunities."

Borrell urged Israeli occupation's authorities to ensure that UNRWA can continue carrying out "its crucial work" in line with its mandate, adopted by the UN General Assembly, as UNRWA provides essential services to millions of people in Gaza, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and across the region, including Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan.

"UNRWA is a pillar of regional stability. It also plays a fundamental role in ensuring the conditions on the ground for a credible pathway towards the Two-State solution" he added.

Borrell noted that the EU is a strong supporter of the United Nations and the multilateral, rules-based global governance system, of which UNRWA, as a UN agency, is a part.

He reaffirmed the EU's commitment to continuing its support for the agency and is closely monitoring the implementation of recommendations from the Independent Review Group's report, as well as additional decisive actions taken by the UN to ensure neutrality, accountability, and to strengthen oversight and supervision of UNRWA's operations.

The Israeli occupation Knesset had initially approved the bill in July, declaring UNRWA a terrorist organization, expected to be put to a vote next week.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the bill on Tuesday, saying that it would halt UNRWA's operations in Gaza and the West Bank and that its passage would be a "disaster." (end)

