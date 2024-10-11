Updated Guide: Best Way To Change Pokémon GO Location Safely On Ios 18 Without A Computer

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - PoGoskill, the leading spoofing tool, releases App version 2.10.0 . Pokémon GO players can now auto-walk official Routes to explore new regions with ease. Quickly view Taiwan Field Research tasks and earn Buddy Candy faster.







WHAT'S NEW IN POGOSKILL IOS APP 2.10.0?

Autowalk in Routes

It supports players to autowalk all official Pokémon GO Route, skipping the import/export process of GPX files. Effortlessly collect Zygarde Cells without walking.

Field Research Task List

Easily view all Field Research tasks and rewards, and select tasks to accept instantly with one tap. This feature is now limited to the Taiwan map.

Updated User Interface

With a revamped UI homepage layout, the app now offers a streamlined and straightforward design that enhances user-friendliness and simplifies operations.

FEATURE OVERVIEW



Pokémon GO GPS location spoofing is now supported on iOS 18.

Save and share custom routes using unique codes for easy access.

Navigate freely with the GPS joystick, adjusting your direction as you play. Available on Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS for a seamless cross-platform experience.

HOW TO CHANGE POKÉMON GO LOCATION?



Launch the PoGoskill iOS App and choose the Pokémon Go Game mode. Select any two spots on the map to generate a route. Adjust your speed settings and start your spoofing adventure in Pokémon Go.

PRICE OF POGOSKILL IOS APP

Though packed with new features, this GPS spoofing app is still priced at an unbeatable rate.



PoGoskill iOS App – 1 Month/1 Device: $14.99

PoGoskill iOS App – 1 Quarter/1 Device: $39.99

PoGoskill iOS App – 1 Year/1 Device: $79.99 PoGoskill iOS App – Lifetime/1 Device: $99

About PoGoskill:

PoGoskill is a pioneering software company offering top-tier GPS spoofing tools for iOS and Android platforms. Known for its user-friendly features and security, PoGoskill is relied upon by millions to enhance AR gaming and location-based services with precision and ease. Opt for PoGoskill for seamless GPS spoofing that you can count on.

