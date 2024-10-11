Hiliex Launches UR-4MD Full HD Medical Video Recorder For Surgical & Diagnostic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

16 DR. #118 IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hiliex Advanced Medical Technologies , a leading provider of surgical and medical diagnostic equipment, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, the UR-4MD Full HD Recorder . This new device is designed to meet the increasing demands of minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and endoscopic procedures, offering high-quality video recording and playback solutions for healthcare professionals.Addressing the Growing Need for High-Quality Medical Video RecordingAs medical procedures become more sophisticated, the need for reliable video recording equipment in the operating room has never been greater. The UR-4MD was developed in response to this growing demand. It allows surgeons, technicians, and healthcare teams to easily capture and review high-definition videos and images that can be used for a variety of purposes, including training, patient consultations, and interdisciplinary collaboration.The ability to document procedures in real-time has become essential, not only for educational purposes but also for improving patient care outcomes. By providing clear and accurate visual records, medical teams can enhance their decision-making processes and facilitate better communication across departments. The UR-4MD offers an accessible solution that integrates seamlessly into various healthcare environments, from large hospitals to specialized surgical centers.Designed for Efficiency in Fast-Paced Medical EnvironmentsThe UR-4MD video recorder stands out for its simplicity and ease of use, which are critical in fast-paced surgical settings. Medical professionals require equipment that functions without delays or complicated setups. The device's intuitive controls, including one-button video and photo recording, allow healthcare teams to operate it with minimal training. This not only saves time but also reduces the potential for errors during crucial moments in surgery or diagnostics.The built-in 3.5” display provides immediate feedback, enabling users to review footage on the spot and ensure that all necessary details are captured. Whether it's for documentation, educational purposes, or post-procedure analysis, this feature helps streamline operations in environments where every second counts.Technical Specifications of the UR-4MDThe UR-4MD boasts several key features designed to meet the rigorous standards of modern healthcare providers. These features ensure the device is adaptable and reliable across various medical disciplines:.One-Button Recording: Simplifies the recording process with a single touch, allowing users to focus on the procedure rather than the equipment..3.5” Display: The clear and bright screen offers immediate feedback for real-time review of footage..500GB HDD (with 1TB option): The device supports up to 90 hours of Full HD video storage, with an option to upgrade to a 1TB hard drive for additional capacity..Multiple Storage Options: The UR-4MD supports real-time recording to USB drives, internal hard drives, and NAS systems, offering flexibility in how data is stored and accessed..DICOM Integration (Optional): For healthcare facilities that use DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) systems, the device offers optional integration, making it easier to incorporate images and video into hospital databases for long-term storage and retrieval..Compact and Space-Efficient Design: Measuring 210x235x89mm, the device's small footprint allows it to fit into even the most space-constrained environments, making it suitable for a variety of medical setups.Impact on the Medical IndustryThe UR-4MD is not just another video recording device-it represents a step forward in how medical procedures are documented and analyzed. As the medical industry continues to embrace technologies that improve efficiency and patient outcomes, devices like the UR-4MD are becoming essential tools in the operating room and beyond.By capturing high-quality video and images, the UR-4MD can help healthcare teams review procedures more effectively and develop better treatment plans. This is especially valuable in minimally invasive surgery, where precision and attention to detail are paramount. Furthermore, the ability to store and share footage easily means that interdisciplinary teams can collaborate more efficiently, which can ultimately lead to improved patient outcomes.A Global Solution for Diverse Medical SettingsThe UR-4MD is already in use in over 70 countries, underscoring its global appeal and reliability. Whether in a large hospital system or a smaller clinic, the device offers flexibility that accommodates a wide range of medical settings. Its compact design and versatile storage options make it an attractive solution for facilities with limited space or those looking to upgrade their current video recording systems.In addition to its physical attributes, the UR-4MD is also designed to be compatible with various healthcare systems around the world. For example, its optional DICOM integration makes it easier for hospitals and medical centers to incorporate the device into their existing infrastructures, ensuring a seamless transition.Hiliex's Commitment to Cost-Effective Medical TechnologyOne of the key selling points of the UR-4MD is its balance between advanced features and affordability. Hiliex Advanced Medical Technologies has long been committed to providing healthcare providers with high-quality equipment that doesn't come with a high price tag. The UR-4MD continues this tradition, offering a competitively priced solution without sacrificing functionality or reliability.This focus on cost-effectiveness is particularly important in today's healthcare environment, where providers are under pressure to reduce costs while maintaining high standards of patient care. By offering a video recording device that delivers exceptional value, Hiliex is helping healthcare facilities meet their financial goals without compromising on quality.Future Developments in Medical Video RecordingHiliex views the UR-4MD as just the beginning of its contributions to medical video recording technology. The company is committed to ongoing innovation in this area, with plans to develop new products that address the evolving needs of healthcare providers. As medical procedures become more complex and the demand for accurate documentation grows, Hiliex will continue to provide solutions that help healthcare teams stay ahead of the curve.About Hiliex Advanced Medical TechnologiesHiliex Advanced Medical Technologies specializes in providing surgical and medical diagnostic equipment tailored to the needs of healthcare providers worldwide. The company's product offerings include monitors, printers, recorders, and imaging systems, all designed to support efficient and effective medical practices. With a commitment to quality, reliability, and affordability, Hiliex is dedicated to helping healthcare providers optimize their operations and deliver the best possible patient care.

