New Fun Product For Senior Walker Users Now Available

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KEEP ON WALKIN! baner is designed to fit the front of most walkers without interfering with mobility safety..

Personalize Your Walker-add a unique touch with a Keep on Walkin! Banner!Walker User

MURFREERBORO, TN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For millions of seniors, walkers have proven to be a remarkable product to help maintain or improve their mobility of the common design problems associated with walkers continue to be addressed and are constantly being improved upon including product weight, proper fit, adjustability, maneuverability, accessibility, safety, stability and technical support from a variety of major manufacturers.But more needs to be done to improve the user's independence, confidence and walking experience according to medical professionals and physical therapists.One major concern is how does a senior deal with the social and psychological impact of using a device that others may view as an indication of old age or fragility? Many avoid using a walker entirely even if it's required for their safety and improved mobility. The users depend on the walker but they also want more than functionality, they want to maintain a good self image, increase their confidence and overcome stigma issues associated with medical devices.John Stinger a senior handicapped walker user for over 25 years and a retired creative director has developed a fun solution to address the user's special need to express individuality and enjoy a more pleasurable walking experience. Stinger's personal understanding helped him launch a line of affordable products that offer walker users a unique opportunity to personalize and customize their devices , help express their individuality as well as open pathways and conversational opportunities with others. His line of products called“Keep On Walkin'!”(R), are banners the user hangs on the front of a walker that inspires confidence, invites comment, opens dialog with others and communicates they are proud, accomplished, and have a healthy sense of humor. The senior using the personalized walker is preserving their active independence and maintaining self-esteem.The first series of Stinger's banners is called“Hot-Rod Walkers (R)” and includes an elegant selection of beautiful classic cars that most walker users can relate to (See Photo #1). Additional banners are created offering the user the ability to quickly customize and decorate their "wheels" with a design that suits their personal feelings and best expresses their taste (See Photo #2). New designs are being developed. Each banner, designed to fit the front of most walker styles without interfering with mobility safety, has four corner gromets for ease of hanging using plastic zip- ties supplied with each order market researching the product line,“Keep on Walking!” banners received positive responses from senior walker users, initiated conversations, generated accolades from physical therapists and other medical professionals who substantiated and embraced the importance of personalization, as well as helping the user overcome self-consciousness issues.

John Stinger

stinger fine art design studio

+1 629-261-4650

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.