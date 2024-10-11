ATV And UTV Market Outlook 2025-2037: Assessment Of Trends, Technologies, And The Competitive Landscape

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global ATV and UTV Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for ATV & UTV is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% over the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037. This growth of the market is set to influence by growing demand for food along with rising interest among people in adventurous sports.

Additionally, the market is also surging on account of growing use of ATVs & UTVs in the defense sector, and the surging popularity of electric ATVs. The market is projected to capture a revenue of about USD 20 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of more than USD 10 billion in the year 2024.

The ATV & UTV market is segmented into numerous segments including vehicle type, fuel type, power output, displacement, application, and end-user. By application, the market is further segmented into utility and sports. Out of these, the utility segment is set to observe the highest revenue. This could be owing to the growing importance of ATV & UTV in a number of industries.

On the basis of region, the global ATV & UTV market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is set to gather the highest revenue of over USD 6 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of close to USD 3 billion in the year 2024. The major factor to encourage market growth in this region is the rising number of people participating in outdoor activities.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global ATV & UTV market that are featured in the report are Yamaha Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Motors Corp, Suzuki Motor LLC, Kubota Corporation, BRP, Polaris Inc., and others.

Key Topics Covered

1. An Outline of the ATV & UTV Market

2. Assumptions & Abbreviations

3. Research Methodology & Approach

4. Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers

5. Market Opportunities

6. Market Dynamics

7. Major Roadblocks

8. Government Regulation: How they would aid business?

9. Upcoming Technologies

10. Industry Risk Analysis

11. SWOT Analysis on the ATV & UTV Market

12. Industry Growth Outlook

13. Industry Supply Chain Analysis

14. Product Type Analysis

15. Market Trends

16. End-User Analysis

17. EXIM-Analysis

18. Investment Analysis

19. Regional Demand Analysis

20. Global Market Trends of ATV & UTV Market Across Each Region

21. Technological Advances Electrification

22. Pricing Analysis

23. Porter's Five Forces Analysis on the ATV & UTV Market

24. Recent News on the ATV & UTV Market

25. Competitive Feature Analysis

26. Competitive Positioning: Key Players

27. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

28. Global ATV & UTV Market Outlook & Projections, Opportunity Assessment, 2018 to 2037

29. North America ATV & UTV Market Demand Outlook & Projections, 2018 to 2037: A Comprehensive Study for Stakeholders

30. Europe ATV & UTV Market Demand Outlook & Projections, 2018 to 2037: A Comprehensive Study for Stakeholders

31. Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) ATV & UTV Market Demand Outlook & Projections, 2018 to 2037: A Comprehensive Study for Stakeholders

32. Japan ATV & UTV Market Demand Outlook & Projections, 2018 to 2037: A Comprehensive Study for Stakeholders

33. Latin America ATV & UTV Market Demand Outlook & Projections, 2018 to 2037: A Comprehensive Study for Stakeholders

34. Middle East & Africa ATV & UTV Market Demand Outlook & Projections, 2018 to 2037: A Comprehensive Study for Stakeholders

