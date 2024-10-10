Brazilian Government Backs Billion-Dollar Iron Ore Venture In Bahia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Brazil's northeastern state of Bahia, a massive iron ore project is gaining momentum. The Bahia Mineração (Bamin) complex has caught the attention of both and state governments.



This ambitious venture includes a mine, railway, and terminal. Two key factors are driving this project forward. First, public institutions are offering substantial funding.



Second, a potential of Bamin by a consortium is under consideration. This group could include giant Vale, medium-sized miner Cedro, and BNDESPar.



The project's current owner, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), has struggled to secure the necessary R$30 billion ($5.9 billion) investment.



ERG now seeks at least $1.2 billion to exit the venture. Vale's mergers and acquisitions team is carefully evaluating this opportunity.







Recently, Bamin received priority for a R$4.6 billion ($904 million) loan from the Merchant Marine Fund. This public fund will help finance the $1.3 billion Ilhéus port terminal.



The loan offers favorable terms, including a long repayment schedule. The Brazilian government has thrown its weight behind the project.

Brazil's Mining Ambitions

It was featured in the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) relaunch. President Lula himself has urged swift completion, aiming for inauguration before the end of 2026.



A potential ownership structure is taking shape. Vale might acquire 50-60% of Bamin, Cedro 20-30%, and BNDESPar up to 20%. This arrangement would create a joint venture with shared control and independent management.



Bamin's focus on high-grade iron ore aligns with the growing demand for "green steel" production. The venture could also benefit from a proposed logistics corridor across Bahia, potentially transporting 20 million tons of grains annually.



However, challenges remain. The project's viability hinges on securing long-term, low-interest financing for about 70% of the total investment.



Current production plans may need to increase to justify the enormous costs involved. As negotiations continue, the project's fate hangs in the balance.



Its success could significantly impact Brazil's mining sector and Bahia's economy. Yet, the heavy reliance on public funds raises questions about the project's market viability and potential risks to taxpayers.

MENAFN10102024007421016031ID1108768069