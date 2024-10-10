Saint-Gobain Video Series: Empowhered: Kelly Pabon, Worcester, MA

MENAFN - 3BL) Across North America, women at Saint-Gobain take the lead in Making The World A Better Home . They are manufacturers, innovators, scientists, engineers, and executives, all playing a vital role in shaping our industry.

For Kelly Pabon, every day on the floor can be different. As a manufacturing engineer working on Resin Grinding Wheels at Norton Super Abrasives , her role includes troubleshooting challenges with our super abrasives lines and brainstorming how we can improve our products. The best days are extremely gratifying when a solution is found to a complex problem. Other days can be frustrating when an issue proves difficult to solve. No matter what the challenge, Kelly is up for the task and loves the hands-on aspect of her job.

In this video, let's meet Kelly Pabon, Manufacturing Engineer I, Norton Abrasives, as she explains what makes her feel empowHERed to work at Saint-Gobain.

