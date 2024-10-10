Solo Stove Fires Up Islanders Announcing A Milestone Partnership With The New York Islanders And UBS Arena

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Solo Stove Named First + Exclusive Jersey Patch Partner for Islanders Organization Plaza Outside UBS Arena to be Named Solo Stove Plaza as Part of Entitlement Partnership

BELMONT PARK, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Islanders and UBS Arena announce today a milestone multi-year partnership with Solo Stove, a leading outdoor lifestyle brand within Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC ) and creator of the world's best-selling smokeless fire pit.

Solo Stove is proud to partner with the Islanders, who have a loyal and passionate fan base, to further its vision of bringing people together through outdoor gatherings.

Through the partnership, Solo Stove will be the Islanders' exclusive jersey patch partner, the first for the franchise. Solo Stove's iconic flame logo will be prominently stitched into the jerseys of both the New York Islanders and Bridgeport Islanders for all home and away games, beginning this season.

Solo Stove's innovative products have been highlighted throughout The Park at UBS Arena over the last year, quickly becoming a fan-favorite.

Expanding the partnership with the Islanders is a natural step for Solo Stove, a consumer-centric and disruptive brand that has influenced the cultural conversation surrounding outdoor gatherings, and enables it to harness the power of the New York Islanders' passionate fans and deep tailgating culture, and unlock

growth on Long Island and the New York Tri-State area, a key market for the brand to expand in. Having a meaningful presence at UBS Arena

introduces Solo Stove to like-minded audiences with a passion for sports and outdoor gatherings, while enabling

the Islanders and UBS Arena to continue to enhance the incredible experience they offer their community.

"We are both in the business of creating

memorable experiences with others so a partnership with Solo Stove is a match made in heaven,"

said

Dan

Griffis,

President Global Partnerships at Oak View Group.

"They are arguably one of the hottest products in the market with some of the most creative marketing and we are grateful that they saw our vision for the campus and selected UBS Arena and the Islanders to help them achieve their future goals."

As part of the partnership, the plaza outside UBS Arena will be named

Solo Stove Plaza.

Solo Stove's innovative offerings will be integrated throughout Solo Stove Plaza, enabling Islanders fans and UBS Arena concert and event guests within this premier space to enjoy and experience the brand.



"We are proud to partner with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena, two like-minded brands with a core mission of bringing people together," says Michael McGoohan, Chief Growth Officer of Solo Brands and President of Solo Stove. "Our core consumer aligns very well with the Islanders fan base and we have a tremendous opportunity to grow our business both in New York,

and globally.

This partnership

is another meaningful step forward in our mission to become synonymous with the best outdoor gatherings in the world."

"We are honored to welcome Solo Stove to the Islanders family," said John Collins, Operating Partner New York Islanders. "Their passion for creating exceptional outdoor experiences aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing our fans with unforgettable moments at UBS Arena and Belmont Park."

With this partnership, Solo Stove extends its presence to Belmont Park Village, opening this Fall as the latest addition to The Bicester Collection – globally renowned for its 12 luxury shopping Villages across Europe, China, and now North America. The collaboration will also bring Solo Stove products to additional locations across The Bicester Collection, including its two award-winning beachfront resort hotels in Southern California. These new placements provide a valuable opportunity for Solo Stove to expand its reach and connect with a discerning, international audience across The Bicester Collection's portfolio of luxury destinations.



To celebrate this partnership, prior to tonight's opening game against the Utah Hockey Club, the Islanders and Solo Stove will host fans with a pregame celebration at The Park at UBS Arena.

The event will enable fans to experience and engage with Solo Stove's innovative offerings through homemade pizza and a partnership with Solo Stove and local Borrelli's restaurant. There will also be S'mores made possible by Solo Stove,

giveaways, photo opportunities and more.



About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail relationships and owned retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through six lifestyle brands – Solo Stove and TerraFlame, known for firepits, stoves, and accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories; Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks; and IcyBreeze, maker of portable air conditioning coolers.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and proud home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state of the art arena has welcomed top artists from around the globe since opening in November 2021 including Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Drake, Harry Styles, Marc Anthony and Suga. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, recently achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in May 2024 in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena/plan-your-trip .



For additional information, please visit UBSArena

or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



About the New York Islanders

The New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories.

The Islanders play in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference, and have eight players, one coach and one general manager inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena is the team's state of the art home and features world class premium hospitality, great sightlines from every seat, and a loud and intimate bowl.

Isles Lab, the official team store of the New York Islanders, offers fans traditional NHL merchandise, unique collaboration and exclusive products. Isles Lab is located inside UBS Arena or can be shopped online at IslesLab .

About Belmont Park Village

Bicester Village comes to New York

October 2024

heralds a new era for experiential retail in the heart of Metropolitan

New York with the opening of Belmont Park Village, the latest addition to The Bicester Collection.



Belmont Park Village is set within historic Belmont Park, alongside UBS Arena (home to the New York Islanders NHL ice hockey team) and the iconic Belmont Park horse-racing track, currently undergoing a large-scale redevelopment. A destination for both international and local guests, the Village is within easy reach of JFK and Manhattan, just three stops from Grand Central Terminal on the LIRR. Belmont Park Village promises to be New York's most exciting shopping experience with boutiques from the world's leading fashion and lifestyle brands, along with cutting-edge New York favorites, offering exceptional value all year round. Together with world-class restaurants and cafés and five-star guest services, the Village will offer

the kind of

unforgettable day-out

experience that the world has come to expect from The Bicester Collection.

Established nearly 30 years ago with the opening of Bicester Village near London, England, The Bicester Collection is a global family of exceptional luxury retail, live music, sports entertainment and hotel destinations across Europe, China and the US. Its unique and distinctive portfolio now embraces 12 luxury shopping Villages; a ground-breaking sports and entertainment arena in New York; and two award-winning hotels in California– each with its own local and enriching identity.



Belmont Park Village – New York's newest landmark destination.

Discover more at

Media Contacts:

Solo Brands

ICR Inc.

[email protected]



Solo Stove

Franny Viola Mulberg, VP Corporate Communications/PR

[email protected]

New York Islanders

Jay Beberman, Communications Director

[email protected]

UBS Arena

Kerry Graue, Senior Communications Director

[email protected]

