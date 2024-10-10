Atsena Therapeutics To Present ATSN-201 Safety And Efficacy Data At The American Academy Of Ophthalmology 2024 Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsena Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on bringing the life-changing power of genetic to reverse or prevent blindness, today announced that safety and efficacy data on ATSN-201 for the of X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS) will be presented during a panel discussion at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2024 Annual Meeting taking place October 18-21, 2024, in Chicago. ATSN-201, a best-in-class gene therapy product candidate, leverages AAV.SPR, the company's novel spreading capsid, to achieve therapeutic levels of gene expression in photoreceptors of the central retina while avoiding the surgical risks of foveal detachment.



Presentation details are as follows:

Session: First-time Results of Clinical Trials

Date and Time: Friday, October 18, 2024, 4:54 - 5:33 p.m. CDT

Presentation Title: Interim Safety and Efficacy of ATSN-201 Dose Escalation Study in Patients With X-linked Retinoschisis (XLRS)

Presentation Time: 5:08 p.m. CDT

Presenter: Christine Nichols Kay, MD, Clinical Ophthalmology Advisor, Atsena Therapeutics

The safety and tolerability of ATSN-201 is being evaluated in the LIGHTHOUSE study, a Phase I/II, open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion clinical trial in male patients ages six and older with a clinical diagnosis of XLRS caused by mutations in the RS1 gene. Enrollment for this study is ongoing. For more information, visit (Identifier: NCT05878860). ATSN-201 has received Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About X-linked Retinoschisis (XLRS)

XLRS is a monogenic X-linked disease caused by mutations in the RS1 gene which encodes retinoschisin, a protein secreted primarily by photoreceptors. RS1 is localized to the extracellular surface of rods, cones, and bipolar cells. XLRS is characterized by schisis, or abnormal splitting of retinal layers, which causes impaired visual acuity that is not correctable with glasses and ultimately blindness. XLRS primarily affects males and is typically diagnosed in early childhood. Approximately 30,000 males in the U.S. and EU have XLRS, for which there are currently no approved treatments.

About one of Atsena's novel capsids, spreads laterally beyond the subretinal injection bleb margins to enable safe and efficient transduction of the central retina (where schisis cavities predominate in XLRS patient retinas) when injected into areas outside the macula. A preclinical study in non-human primates demonstrated that promotes transgene expression well beyond bleb margins. This is in stark contrast to benchmark AAV vectors, which remain confined to those original margins. At clinically relevant doses, efficiently transduces foveal cones without the need for surgical detachment and does not cause inflammation. For more information about the preclinical study and how works, visit .

About Atsena Therapeutics

Atsena Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing best-in-class treatments for the reversal or prevention of blindness from inherited retinal diseases. The company's lead program is evaluating ATSN-201 in an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), a genetic condition affecting boys and men that is typically diagnosed in childhood and leads to blindness later in life. Another ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial is evaluating ATSN-101 for Leber congenital amaurosis type 1 (LCA1), one of the most common causes of blindness in children. Atsena's pipeline is powered by novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) technology tailored to overcome the hurdles presented by inherited retinal diseases. Founded by pioneers in ocular gene therapy, Atsena is led by an experienced team dedicated to addressing the needs of patients with vision loss. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Tony Plohoros

6 Degrees

(908)

Business Contact:

...