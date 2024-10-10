Raft Named To Linkedin's 2024 Top Startups On The Rise In Washington, D.C.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading defense company ranked among 10 emerging companies recognized for rapid growth and building innovative solutions

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raft ,

a leading defense company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions, today announced that it was named to the inaugural LinkedIn Top Startups 2024: The 10 companies on the rise in Washington, D.C . The list recognizes Washington, D.C., and Baltimore startups quickly growing locally and developing innovative solutions shaping their industries' future.

"We are honored to be recognized by LinkedIn as one of the region's top startups," said Shubhi Mishra, Founder and CEO of Raft. "We are relentlessly focused on solving complex problems that impact millions of Americans by building cutting-edge data and AI solutions for the U.S. government and military. This recognition further validates the work we do and our team's dedication to create products driven by real-world outcomes."

LinkedIn Top Startups is an annual ranking across regions, marking this year's inaugural list of top startups in Washington, D.C. The list is built on LinkedIn data across four key pillars: employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement within the company and its employees, and the ability to attract top talent. To be eligible, companies must be headquartered in the U.S., fully independent, privately held, have 30 or more full-time employees in the city, and be seven years old or younger.

The Washington, D.C. list recognizes several startups that serve the government and defense sectors. Among them, Raft stands out with its proven track record of building solutions that overcome complex national security challenges by owning the edge-solving data and artificial intelligence edge problems in Denied, Disrupted, Intermittent, and Limited (DDIL) environments. Raft continues to drive innovative technologies that safeguard the country and its citizens.

Raft has had a banner year, achieving key milestones that include the formation of its inaugural Federal Advisory Board that includes generals from the U.S. AirForce and U.S. Army; appointment of former managing director at Accenture Federal Services Mark Procaccini to serve as Chief Operation Officer to help scale corporate growth; securing $60-plus million strategic growth investment from Washington Harbour Partners LP; and winner of Built In's esteemed 2024 Best Place to Work Award.

For more information, visit

or their LinkedIn

page.

About Raft

Raft is a leading defense technology company dedicated to empowering the U.S. military and government agencies with cutting-edge AI/ML and data solutions. We transform complex data into actionable insights, enabling mission-critical decisions on earth, and beyond. Our modular platforms are designed to eliminate operational friction and data fatigue, ensuring that you have the right information at the right time to achieve mission success.

Contact Raft :

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Raft

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED