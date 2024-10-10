US reaffirms dedication to boosting economic collaboration with Serbia, Europe

(MENAFN) The United States has reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing economic collaboration and fostering partnerships in critical minerals and energy, particularly in Serbia and across Europe. This commitment was articulated in a recent statement from the US State Department, highlighting the importance of developing sustainable chains for essential minerals.



US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment, Jose Fernandez, is currently in Serbia for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening cooperation through the Minerals Security Partnership Forum. The initiative focuses on diversifying supply chains for critical minerals to ensure sustainability and reliability, which are vital for both energy production and economic stability.



During his time in Belgrade, Fernandez is scheduled to meet with various officials, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and representatives from key ministries such as foreign affairs, energy, finance, and communications. These discussions will also involve private sector stakeholders from both Serbia and the United States, particularly those engaged in the critical minerals and energy sectors, to explore trade and economic opportunities.



The State Department emphasized that this visit aims to deepen the strong ties between the United States and Serbia, grounded in shared values and objectives. By engaging with Serbian officials and industries, the US seeks to reinforce its commitment to creating resilient supply chains for critical minerals, which are increasingly essential in today's global economy.

MENAFN10102024000045015839ID1108765146