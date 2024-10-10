Vishwa Samudra Group Takes Centre Stage as Title Sponsor for the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 8, 2024: Vishwa Samudra Group, a multinational business conglomerate specializing in innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce its association as the Title Sponsor of the North Bombay Durga Puja, one of Mumbai's most iconic and historic Durga Puja celebrations.



Organized by the North Bombay Durga Puja Sarbojanin Charitable Trust, this grand cultural and spiritual event will be held from October 9th to 12th, 2024, at SNDT Women's University Grounds, Juhu Tara Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai.



Founded in 1948 lead by the legendary figure Mr. Sashadhar Mukherjee, the North Bombay Durga Puja has long been a hallmark of cultural unity and artistic excellence. Originating at Sri Mandal hall Santacruz, the puja has flourished over years and now welcomes over 500,000 visitors annually over the 3-4 days. Throughout its history, the event has been graced by numerous Bollywood luminaries such as Joy Mukerji, Asha Parekh, Sadhna, Sanjiv Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Hemanta Mukherjee, Bela Mukherjee, Bappi Lahiri, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Ayan Mukerji, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Pritam, Shankar Mahadevan, Alka Yagnik and many others, who have participated in entertainment concerts at Pandal, enriching the festivities with their presence.

This year, with Vishwa Samudra Group as the key sponsor, the event is set to reach new heights of grandeur.

Vishwa Samudra Group's association with the North Bombay Durga Puja began in 2023, and this year, as the Title Sponsor, the Group reaffirms its commitment to preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural heritage. Shivdutt Das, Executive Director, Vishwa Samudra Group and a trustee of the North Bombay Durga Puja Sarbojanin Charitable Trust, said, "We are honoured to play a pivotal role in continuing the legacy of this iconic celebration, which blends cultural and spiritual values with modern-day community engagement."



The four-day celebration will feature an array of performances, including much-anticipated concerts by renowned artists like Daler Mehendi and Pritam. In keeping with the long-standing tradition of Bollywood’s involvement, the event will continue to be graced by the presence of industry luminaries.





