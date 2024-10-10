Top Events On October 10: Ratan Tata Mourning Day, RBI Bond Buyback, TCS & IREDA Q2 Results, PM Modi In Laos, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top Events on October 10: A number of key diplomatic, political, economic and stock events are lined up today. Mint brings you a list of important developments scheduled for October 10, that one must track. From Ratan Tata mourning day, RBI buyback, TCS & IREDA Q2 results to PM Modi in Laos, here's a comprehensive list to keep an eye for.

Mourning day: Maharashtra declared October 10 as day of mourning as a tribute to industrialist Ratan Tata , who passed away last night. The former chairman of Tata Sons died at the age of 86 in a Mumbai hospital. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the national tricolour in government offices in the state will be flown at half-mast today. Furthermore, according to the official statement, there will be no entertainment events on Thursday. At the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Ratan Tata's mortal remains will be kept from 10 am till 4 pm on Thursday to allow people to pay their respects. Later in the day, his last rites will be performed in Mumbai's Worli.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day visit to Laos to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit. Laos is the current Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The Reserve Bank of India is set to conduct government bond buyback auction worth ₹25,000 crore today. The Centre will be repurchasing 7.72 per cent 2025 bond maturing on May 25, the 5.22 per cent 2025 bond maturing on June 15, the 8.20 per cent 2025 bond maturing on September 24, the 5.15 per cent 2025 bond maturing on November 9, and the 7.59 per cent 2026 bond maturing on January 11.



October 10 marks second death anniversary of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away on this day in 2022. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav visited his ancestral town of Saifai on Wednesday ahead of 'shanti hawan' that is scheduled in honour of the party founder on Thursday at Mulayam's ancestral home.

TCS, IREDA Q2FY25 results today: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the IT giant, will kick off the earnings season with results for the second quarter ending September on October 10. In addition to this bellwether company, IREDA will also release its quarterly result today. The Finance Ministry is set to hold its first pre-budget meeting today in Delhi, in a huddle with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

