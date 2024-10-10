Diljit Dosanjh Stops Concert Midway To Pay Tribute To Ratan Tata, 'If There Is One Thing We Can Learn From His Life...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Punjabi Diljit Dosanjh on Thursday stopped his live show in Europe midway after about the demise of the veteran industrialist Ratan Tata and paid tribute to him.

According to a shared by his team on Instagram, Diljit can be heard saying that he wanted to pay his respect to the departed soul, and it was important for him to do that.

| Rata Tata Death News Live Updates:

In Punjabi, he said,“You all know about Ratan Tata . He has passed away. This is my small tribute to him. Today, I feel it is important to take his name because his life, he has always worked hard. Whatever I have heard and read of him, I have never seen him speak anything wrong about anyone.”

“He has always worked hard in his life, did good work, was helpful. This is life, this is how one should be. If there is one thing we can learn from his life, it is that we should work hard, think positive, be helpful and live life to its fullest,” Diljit added.

| Ratan Tata Death: Why the legendary industrialist stayed away from politics Watch Diljit Dosanjh's tribute video here:

Tata passed away at the age of 86, on the night of 9 October, leaving a long legacy behind him. Maharashtra government has decided to declare a day of mourning.

His mortal remains will be kept at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in south Mumbai from 10 am to 3:30 pm on Thursday for people to pay their respect.

| Ratan Tata's net worth: Titan who steered industrial behemoth shunned rich list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on Tata's death. Sharing an old picture with him on social media, Modi called him "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being".

Tributes have been pouring for Tata from people across fields and ages. He was known as much for philanthropy as he was for his business acumen.

| Ratan Tata death news: 'A man of integrity, simplicity...': Reactions pour in

Tata was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital just days ago. He passed away atthehospital.