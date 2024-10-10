RSS Mourns Passing Of Ratan Tata, Hails His Contribution To India’S Growth Story

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata, describing his death as a great loss to the nation.

In a statement, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale paid tributes, calling Tata "a priceless gem" and praising his invaluable contributions to India's progress.

"The death of Ratan Tata is deeply saddening for all Indians. With his passing, India has lost an irreplaceable jewel. His contribution to India's development will be remembered forever. Through his pioneering initiatives in key industries, he set remarkable standards," the statement said.

The RSS further highlighted Tata's dedication to societal welfare. "Whether it was national unity, security, development, or employee welfare, Ratan ji's innovative thinking and efforts were truly inspirational. Despite his immense success, his humility and simplicity stood out as exemplary traits," they added.

Paying an emotional tribute, the RSS leaders said, "We offer our heartfelt respects to his sacred memory and pray for the salvation of his soul."

Ratan Tata passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday following age-related health conditions. He was 86.

His cremation will be performed with full state honours, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Ratan Tata's funeral on behalf of the Government of India.

At the crematorium, the mortal remains, draped in the national flag, will be given a police gun salute and then will be consigned to the flames, his family has said.

His mortal remains will be kept for people to pay their last respects at the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point, before being taken for the state funeral in Worli, government and Tata Group officials said on Thursday.

The state of Maharashtra has also declared a day-long mourning in memory of the business titan.

The Tricolour would be flown at half-mast at all government buildings in Ratan Tata's honour, and there will be no official entertainment programmes for the day.