Navratri 2024: When Is Ashtami? Which Goddess Is Worshipped Know Day 8 Colour, Significance And More

Navratri 2024: The eighth day of the Shardiya Navratri festival is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri who signifies purity and beauty. The auspicious colour of the day is Pink which is symbol of compassion, harmony, and love.





Maa Mahagauri is depicted with four arms and rides a bull. She hold the trishul in one hand and damru in another. As per Mythology, it is believed that Goddess Parvati undertook severe penance to win Lord Shiva's love. Her devotion pleased Shiva, and they married, but her intense efforts caused her to lose her fair complexion. To regain it, she sought help from Lord Brahma, who instructed her to defeat the demons Sumbha and Nisumbha and then bathe in the Ganges River in the Himalayas. After following his guidance, she emerged as Maa Mahagauri.

When is Ashtami 2024?

Durga Ashtami-also known as Maha Ashtami-is celebrated on the eighth day of the nine-day-long Navratri festival across the nation. This year, Durga Ashtami and Navami are falling on the same day and hence will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, Shardiya Navratri is a sacred period that commemorates the intense nine-day battle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura. It concluded with Mahishasura defeat on the tenth day, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Dussehra, the tenth day of Shrad Navratri holds significance as it celebrates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana which ultimately lead to successful rescue of Goddess Sita.

It is important to note that Diwali will be celebrated on October 31 which marks the night of Kartik Amavasya or Naraka Chaturdashi. It is widely believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth during the night and hence makes it auspicious to perform Diwali puja after sunset.