Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Naval Tata Dies At Age 86

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Ratan Naval Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons, has died at the age of 86, said Tata Group in a statement released on Wednesday.

Tata, who ran as chairman for over 20 years, had been undergoing intensive care in a Mumbai hospital, reported Reuters.

In their statement, current Tata chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran described Tata as“a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.”

“For the Tata group, Mr. Tata was more than a chairperson to me he was a mentor, guide, and friend” the statement continued.

“With an unwavering commitment to excellence, intergrity, and innovation, the Tata Group under his sterwardship expanded its global foortprint while always remaining true to its moral compass," it added.

The statement also mentioned that, from education to healthcare, Tata's initiatives have left a deep-rooted mark that will benefit the many generations to come.

During his time as Tata Group chairman, he made several high-profile acquisitions, such as the Anglo-Dutch steelmaker Corus' takeover, UK-based car brands Jaguar and Land Rover, and Tetley, the world's second-largest tea company.

Tata never married and had no children.