Harris evades deploying troops to Taiwan defense

(MENAFN) In a recent interview on CBS's *60 Minutes*, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris refrained from making a definitive pledge regarding military support for Taiwan in the event of a conflict with Beijing. When asked by Bill Whitaker whether she would commit U.S. to defend Taiwan if elected president in November, Harris stated, "I’m not going to get into hypotheticals."



Harris emphasized the importance of maintaining a "One China" policy while simultaneously supporting Taiwan’s right to self-defense. She asserted that the U.S. must ensure the freedom of the Taiwan Strait but clarified that the U.S. should prioritize avoiding conflict, taking into account its business interests as well.



The "One China" principle, which asserts that there is only one national state representing the Chinese people, is a critical aspect of China's foreign policy. Beijing interprets this principle as a basis for its claim of sovereignty over Taiwan, which it views as a breakaway province. Historically, Taiwan served as the last stronghold of nationalist forces during the 1940s Chinese civil war and has since evolved into a significant U.S. ally in the Asia-Pacific region.



Although the U.S. formally recognized Beijing over Taipei in 1979, it has maintained strong unofficial ties with Taiwan. This includes supplying advanced weaponry to the island and facilitating its participation in various international forums. Such actions have drawn ire from Beijing, which perceives them as violations of the One China principle and a catalyst for potential conflict. China has consistently stated its goal of peaceful reunification with Taiwan, yet it has not ruled out the use of military force should Taiwan pursue independence.



The evolving geopolitical landscape complicates the relationship between the U.S. and China, with both nations viewing each other as strategic rivals. This rivalry is further complicated by extensive trade relations, which add layers of complexity to diplomatic interactions.



As tensions continue to rise in the region, Harris's cautious stance reflects the delicate balance the U.S. aims to maintain between supporting Taiwan and managing relations with China. The implications of her remarks could resonate through the upcoming election, as voters consider how each candidate would handle the intricate dynamics of U.S.-China-Taiwan relations.

MENAFN10102024000045015687ID1108764777