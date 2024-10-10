Pakistan Struggles At 476/8 After Strong Start In Multan Test Against England

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Multan – Pakistan's batting lineup faltered on the second day of the ongoing Test match against England at Multan Stadium, with the team at 476 for the loss of 8 wickets. After a solid start on day one, where centuries from Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique brought stability, the Green Shirts are now facing pressure from England's attack.

Shan Masood, who won the toss and opted to bat first, led the charge with a brilliant 151, which included 2 sixes and 10 fours before being caught out. His partner, Abdullah Shafique, also played a responsible knock, scoring 102 before he was dismissed. The first day ended with Pakistan at 328/4, with hopes of a big total.

However, day two saw a middle-order collapse. Saud Shakeel fought hard but was eventually dismissed for 82, while Mohammad Rizwan was sent back for a duck. Nayeem Shah contributed a valuable 33 runs, while Aamer Jamal could only manage 7 before falling to England's bowlers.

Currently, Salman Ali Agha remains unbeaten on 49, partnered by Shaheen Afridi, who has scored 4 runs. Pakistan hopes to stretch their innings as much as possible as they face England's determined bowling attack.

The first two matches of the three-Test series are being played in Multan, with the third scheduled to be held in Rawalpindi.