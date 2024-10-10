Closure Of NADRA Office In Landi Kotal Leaves Citizens In Distress

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Landi Kotal – The abrupt closure of the NADRA office in Landi Kotal has caused significant difficulties for residents, particularly the elderly and women, over the past two days. People from remote areas are returning home without getting their national ID cards processed, as NADRA officials have refused to provide any explanation for the office's closure.

Sources reveal that the closure followed a heated exchange between local municipal representatives and the NADRA manager. The dispute reportedly began when the tehsil chairman, responding to citizens' complaints, confronted the manager about delays in processing ID cards. The conversation escalated, leading to NADRA staff shutting down the office without prior notice.

Residents have expressed frustration over the unnecessary blocking of their ID cards. One individual informed the chairman that his ID had been sent for verification for the third time without a clear reason. When questioned, the NADRA manager allegedly stated that they have the authority to block any ID card based on suspicion, refusing to offer further clarification.

When approached for comment, the NADRA manager cited personal reasons, claiming to be at the hospital with his ailing mother and declined to explain the situation. Citizens argue that they should be informed and consulted before their ID cards are blocked, a practice they claim is routinely ignored by NADRA staff.