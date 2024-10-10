The Normalization Of Immorality And The Misrepresentation Of Islamic Values In Our Society

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In today's world, societal values have shifted so drastically that what is forbidden (haram) seems to have integrated seamlessly into our everyday lives, while what is lawful (halal) feels foreign. It is deeply troubling to observe the extent to which our culture has normalized actions that go against Islamic teachings, often glamorizing them through and literature.

For instance, when a girl attempts to observe proper hijab and avoid appearing before male cousins, it is often her parents who scold her. If a young man decides to grow a beard or wears his pants above his ankles as per Sunnah, he's labeled a terrorist. Despite these challenges, it is heartening to see that the younger generation is becoming more inclined toward understanding and practicing Islam. However, the influence of those who hold sway over public opinion is concerning. They are not only normalizing haram but also glamorizing it, making halal seem alien.

One topic gaining attention recently is a woman's right to separate residence after marriage, a right Islam grants. Strangely enough, it is often women themselves who object to this right. This objection is likely rooted in the influence of Hindu customs that advocate joint family living without acknowledging separate accommodation as a right. If we look at popular media, particularly stories written by female authors, they often portray joint families as the norm. These stories are filled with numerous cousins living together, love affairs, lack of modesty, and elaborate mixed-gender gatherings during weddings-idealizing a lifestyle that includes dancing, drugs, lies, and family conspiracies.

This portrayal is misleading. When a daughter expresses the desire for a marriage of her choice, asks for her share in inheritance, or a son seeks to provide separate accommodation for his wife, the characters opposing these desires are often depicted as abnormal or irrational. They are painted as outsiders, sometimes even extremists. In contrast, stories often present haram actions like illicit relationships, alcohol, and violence as completely acceptable, even desirable.

One particular story in a popular digest highlights the skewed perspective on Islamic rights. The narrative revolves around a girl who insists on living separately from her in-laws after marriage. In the story, this decision leads to her losing her child after a series of unfortunate events, including theft and an accident. The underlying message is that the girl's decision, influenced by "social media trends," was wrong, and she eventually realizes the importance of staying with her in-laws. However, this so-called "trend" is not modern or Western but a right that Islam has provided for centuries.

Ironically, if the same daughter-in-law were living abroad, she would have no choice but to manage everything on her own, even right after childbirth. Yet, in our society, people object to a separate residence for a daughter-in-law, raising questions like,“Who will do the household work?” or“How will the son manage his parents' care?” The simple answer is: before the daughter-in-law arrived, how did the household function? And why can't every family member contribute to managing the work?

The Qur'an clearly states that once a person reaches adulthood, they are responsible for their expenses. Specifically, a man must provide for his wife and children. Nowhere does it suggest that the entire extended family should live off the patriarch's wealth. The purpose of separate accommodation is to maintain modesty and privacy, values commanded by Allah.

Despite this, many resist the idea, questioning the necessity of hijab or purdah within the family, particularly between a woman and her brother-in-law or father-in-law. The Qur'an is unequivocal on this: Muslim men are responsible for ensuring that the women in their household observe proper modesty.

The dilemma extends to the responsibilities of the husband. Every wife wants her husband to maintain good relations with her family, but the real test lies in how well the husband balances his obligations between both families. The wife does not have the authority to prevent her husband from visiting or supporting his family, but she does have a right to her own space and privacy.

The pervasive influence of media, especially TV dramas and movies, is a significant factor in this moral confusion. Entertainment has become a tool for distancing us from Islam in subtle ways. Yet, media also has the potential for positive influence. In many countries, Islamic values are being promoted through engaging and well-made content. Bengali, Iranian, and English channels are creating movies and cartoons that introduce children to Islamic principles in a captivating way.

It's time for our writers and media producers to step up. There's a need for stories that portray halal in a positive, appealing light. Writers must fulfill their responsibility to create content that guides society toward what is right, and publishers should be courageous enough to publish such stories. Only then can we begin to reverse the glamorization of haram and restore the rightful place of halal in our lives.