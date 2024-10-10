Deadly Gunfire Erupts Outside Charsadda Judicial Complex, Leaves 3 Dead, 4 Injured
Charsadda – In a tragic incident outside the Charsadda Judicial Complex, a violent clash between two groups led to an exchange of gunfire, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to four others.
The injured were swiftly transported to Charsadda Hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment. Due to one of the injured's critical condition, he has been transferred to Peshawar for advanced care.
According to a police spokesperson, several suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Investigations are underway, and authorities are working to identify and apprehend the culprits involved in the attack.
