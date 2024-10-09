Explico And Avantgard GRUPO EDUCATIVO Forge Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Education In South America Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2024 - Explico Pte Ltd, a local company leading AI assessment for PSLE education in Singapore, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with AvantGard GRUPO EDUCATIVO, a renowned educational institution in Peru. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of education in South America, promising to drive innovation, foster research, and elevate academic excellence.



The partnership between Explico and AvantGard GRUPO EDUCATIVO is underpinned by a shared commitment to empowering students and educators with cutting-edge tools and resources. By leveraging Explico's expertise in education technology and AvantGard GRUPO EDUCATIVO's deep understanding of the South American education landscape, the collaboration aims to create personalized, engaging, and effective learning experiences.



Key Highlights of the Partnership:



Signed Agreement: Explico and AvantGard GRUPO EDUCATIVO have formally signed a collaboration agreement, outlining the scope, objectives, and timeline of the partnership.



Full Launch: The full-scale launch of the Explico platform is planned for January 2025, targeting over 180 existing schools within the AvantGard GRUPO EDUCATIVO network in South America. This expansion will bring the benefits of Explico's innovative education technology solutions to a wider audience.



The Power of Personalized Learning



One of the core objectives of this partnership is to revolutionize the learning experience through personalized education. Explico's platform is designed to adapt to the individual needs and learning styles of each student, providing tailored content, assessments, and feedback. By leveraging advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, Explico can identify knowledge gaps, track progress, and recommend personalized learning paths.



Empowering Teachers with Technology



In addition to personalized learning, the partnership will also focus on empowering teachers with the tools and resources they need to deliver effective instruction. Explico's platform offers a range of features to support teachers, including lesson planning tools, digital content libraries, class chats, useful student reports and collaborative platforms. By providing teachers with access to innovative technology, the partnership aims to enhance their professional development and improve teaching outcomes.



Driving Innovation and Research



The collaboration between Explico and AvantGard GRUPO EDUCATIVO will also foster innovation and research in the field of education technology. By working together, the partners will explore new approaches to teaching and learning, develop cutting-edge educational tools, and contribute to the advancement of the education technology industry.



A Bright Future for Education in South America



The partnership between Explico and AvantGard GRUPO EDUCATIVO represents a significant step forward in the transformation of education in South America. By combining Explico's innovative technology with AvantGard GRUPO EDUCATIVO's deep understanding of the region's educational needs, the collaboration has the potential to create a more equitable, inclusive, and effective education system.



As the partnership progresses, Explico and AvantGard GRUPO EDUCATIVO are committed to monitoring and evaluating the impact of their collaboration on student outcomes, teacher satisfaction, and overall educational quality. The goal is to ensure that the partnership is delivering on its promise to revolutionize education in South America.









About Explico Explico is an online based assessment and learning platform using AI and Machine Learning that helps students to identify their academic strengths and weaknesses. Explico is able to measure students' learning outcomes based on subject, topic, concepts, and sub-concepts.



Explico conducts regular live lessons conducted by experienced teachers with decades of experience. Explico also has over 1000 pre-recorded lessons on various topics and subtopics.



Explico was founded and is constantly being developed by a team with more than 30 years of collective experience in education, schools, and a variety of academic institutions.



