Qatar National Library Hosts Children's Art Exhibition 'Reesha'

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library, in collaboration with Hamad Bin Khalifa University and the Children's Literature Center, is hosting the Children's Art 2024 (Reesha), the latest in a series of initiatives designed to raise community awareness about the past and current situation in Palestinian, particularly among youth.

Under the theme“Artworks Inspired by the Men in the Sun”, the exhibition-opened on 9 October and runs until 31 December-engages children through the use of art and creative cultural development tools, in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The Library has placed special emphasis on making the exhibition's content accessible to all, providing audio descriptions that visitors can access on their phones, high-contrast embossed images and braille descriptions of the artworks for people with visual impairments.

Through these facilities, the Library ensures that the exhibition is easily accessible to every community member regardless of their background or abilities, a pillar of its strategy of promoting the values of equity, diversity, inclusion and accessibility,

The exhibition features 12 artworks created by children from 11 schools across Qatar, under the guidance of Qatari artist Ahmed Nouh, a member of the Souq Waqif Art Center and the Katara Fine Arts Society, in collaboration with Qatari writer Asmaa Al Kuwari.

This year's edition combines the Reesha exhibition and Qalami, an annual cultural initiative for children, designed by the Library in collaboration with local authors and cultural institutions to develop creative writing skills in Arabic for students in grades five and six.

Inspired by the novel Men in the Sun by Palestinian writer Ghassan Kanafani, children brought the stories they developed in the Qalami workshop to life through artistic works that combined drawing and collage.

Fatema Al Malki, Project Manager of Qatar Reads and Acting Manager of the Children's and Young Adults' Library at QNL, said the initiative seeks to foster creativity and cultural development among children while introducing children to important contemporary issues, with a particular focus on the region and the Arab world's rich cultural heritage.

“The Reesha exhibition leverages storytelling and visual arts to engage children in an interactive and inclusive setting that not only fosters personal growth and cultural development, but also familiarizes Qatari youth with the region's heritage, particularly the Palestinian cause,” Al Malki said.