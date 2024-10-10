Al Attiyah Maintains Overall Rallye Du Maroc Lead

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Nasser Al Attiyah and his co-driver Edouard Boulanger maintained their overall lead in the 25th edition of the Rallye du Maroc, the final leg of the 2024 FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, despite finishing fourth in Stage 3 yesterday.

Al Attiyah's Dacia Sandraiders teammate Sebastien Loeb clinched the victory in 325-kilometre stage which ran from Zagora to Mengoub, in 2:49:50, while X-raid Mini JCW driver Guillaume de Mevius came second.

Carlos Sainz secured the third-best time in a Ford Raptor, competing in an Experimental Class. The stage win also moved the former world champion Loeb to the overall podium. He now sits 10:31 behind leader Al Attiyah who is closing in on his eighth FIA World Rally-Raid title. De Mevius, meanwhile, closed the gap significantly, reducing his deficit from 8:22 overnight to just 4:45 in the overall standings. Al Attiyah's main rival in the championship title race, Yazeed Al Rajhi (Overdrive Racing) saw his chances of retaining his Moroccan title tumble, as the Saudi driver dropped to fifth overall, and now sits 25 minutes behind the Qatari driver.

In the Challenger category, Qatar's Abdulaziz Al Kuwari and his co-driver Nasser Saadoon Al Kuwari finished in the 19th position, while Khalifa Al Attiyah and navigator Enio Bozzano finished in 38th spot. Ahmed Al Kuwari came 34th.