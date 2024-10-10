Qatar Among Biggest Supporters Of Palestinian People: Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the State of Qatar H E Fayez Majed Abu Al Rab has praised the State of Qatar's support for the Palestinian people at various and humanitarian levels and its standing by them in various stages and circumstances.

In his remarks to QNA on the completion of one year of the Israeli war on Gaza, he said that the State of Qatar, under the leadership of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is one of the biggest supporters of the Palestinian people at all political, humanitarian, and levels.

He stressed that Qatar has made and is making intensive and constant efforts to mobilize international support, whether at the bilateral or multilateral level, to end the war of extermination on the Gaza Strip and deliver relief aid.

Fayez Majed Abu Al Rab added that the State of Qatar has never hesitated to provide all forms of support to the Palestinian people, whether political, diplomatic, or humanitarian, which reflects the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between the two peoples.

He said that Qatar's diplomacy has been and continues to be diligent and constant, and its efforts have never stopped. It plays a pivotal role in the ceasefire talks in cooperation with regional and international partners to ensure a ceasefire and reach peaceful solutions. He added that Palestine highly appreciates that role that reflects Qatar's steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause.

The Ambassador of the State of Palestine voiced his appreciation for the great efforts of the State of Qatar on the humanitarian level, and its provision of various relief materials, whether via the air bridge, by ship, or via Jordan, in addition to treating hundreds of wounded Palestinians in Qatari hospitals.

He emphasised that these humanitarian initiatives reflect the high humanitarian spirit enjoyed by the Qatari people and their wise leadership, which enhances the steadfastness of the Palestinians on their land, gives them hope, and boosts their morale in the face of the harsh conditions resulting from the siege and aggression.

Fayez Majed Abu Al Rab pointed out the extremely poor conditions experienced by the Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem due to the war that has resulted in the martyrdom of more than 42,000 citizens in Gaza and injured more than 97,000 so far.

Also, around 700 citizens in the West Bank have been martyred by the bullets of the occupation and settlers since October 7, 2023, in addition to the danger of systematic forced displacement carried out by the extremist Israeli government.