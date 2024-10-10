Kenya National Assembly Speaker Hosts Qatar's Ambassador

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Kenya H E Moses Wetang'ula met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kenya H E Mohammed Mutair Al Shamlani Al Anzi. The two sides discussed cooperation between the two countries.

